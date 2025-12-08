Steelers' DK Metcalf Stayed at Hospital After Ravens Game

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf did not travel back to Pittsburgh with the team and instead stayed in Baltimore at a local hospital after their Week 14 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Metcalf was dealing with stomach pain and stayed in a local hospital before traveling back to Pittsburgh Monday morning. According to Rapoport, it was in an "abundance of caution" by the team after Metcalf took a hard shot to the stomach during the game.

"DK Metcalf took a hard shot during the game and the goal was to rule out any significant internal injuries. It's too early to tell how Metcalf's status for the MNF game vs. the will be affected. But the extra day helps," Rapoport wrote on X.

Metcalf's Week 15 status against the Miami Dolphins is unknown heading into the practice week.

Metcalf spoke to media at the podium after the game and did not appear to be in any visible pain. The wide receiver even went into the game during the final punt to play as a gunner, despite dealing with the injury.

It's unknown when the injury actually occured.

Steelers Senior Director of Communications, Burt Lauten released the team's statement to The Athletic's Mike DeFabo about what happened with Metclaf Sunday night.

"DK Metcalf was experiencing stomach pains once the team boarded the plane in Baltimore on Sunday evening," Lauten wrote in a statement to DeFabo. "The Steelers’ medical team removed him from the plane out of an abundance of caution to seek further evaluations at a nearby hospital. He remained in Baltimore overnight and is scheduled to return to Pittsburgh today."

The Steelers will practice Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week before hosting the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 15. They have Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday off.

Steelers Approach Without Metcalf

Metcalf finished Week 14 with seven receptions for 148 yards. If the Steelers do not have him available in Week 15, they will turn to Adam Thielen and Calvin Austin III as their starters, and could look to make Marquez Valdes-Scantling their third option.

Thielen and Valdes-Scantling played their first games with the Steelers against the Ravens. Thielen was claimed off waivers and added to the 53-man roster, while Valdes-Scantling has spent the last month on the practice squad. With the passing game's success, it wouldn't be surprising to see Valdes-Scantling signed to the active roster.

Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek and Ke'Shawn Williams would round out the wide receiver room without Metcalf.

