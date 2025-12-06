Steelers Promote Super Bowl Champion WR

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers added a new offensive weapon ahead of their Week 14 battle with the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium that will get his first chance to show his talents.

The Steelers announced that they elevated wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for their home matchup with the Ravens.

Pittsburgh also announced that they are doing the same with offensive tackle Dylan Cook and that the duo will both go back on the practice squad after the game.

MVS Gets First Shot with Steelers

The Steelers hosted Valdes-Scantling for a workout on Oct. 27, one day following the 35-25 home loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.

Valdes-Scantling performed well at his workout and the Steelers signed him to their practice squad on Nov. 4.

He hasn't played for the Steelers, who have gone 1-3 since he joined the practice squad, allowing the Ravens to tie them at 6-6 at the top of the AFC North Division Standings.

History with Aaron Rodgers Crucial for Valdes-Scantling

The Packers took Valdes-Scantling in the fifth round in the 2018 NFL Draft out of USF and he spent his first four seasons in the NFL building a great relationship with now Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Valdes-Scantling caught 123 passes for 2,153 yards, 17.5 average yards per reception, and 13 touchdowns during his time in Green Bay.

Nov 5, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) after catching a pass to score a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

His best season with Rodgers came in 2020, starting 12 of 16 games and making 33 catches for 690 yards and six touchdowns, both career-highs. His 20.9 yards per reception led the NFL that season

The relationship was a big reason why Valdes-Scantling is now with the Steelers, who give Rodgers a former wide receiver and someone he has a good rapport with.

Where Else has Valdes-Scantling Played?

Valdes-Scantling signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on March 24, 2022.

He spent two seasons with the Chiefs, making 63 catches for 1,002 yards, 15.9 yards per reception, and three touchdowns in 33 games.

Valdes-Scantling won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs, including catching a touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII, a 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

His best season with the Chiefs and MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes came in 2022, where he made a career-high 42 catches for 687 yards, 16.4 yards per reception, and two touchdowns.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) catches a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chiefs released him after the 2023 season and he spent 2024 with both the Buffalo Bills and the New Orleans Saints, playing in 14 games combined. He had 17 catches for 385 yards and four touchdowns with the Saints in eight starts.

He signed with the 49ers practice squad on Aug. 27, but a calf injury landed him on injured reserve on Oct. 17 and the 49ers released him the day after.

How the Steelers Wide Receiver Corps Looks Vs. Ravens

The Steelers now have eight wide receivers on their 53-man roster before their battle with the Ravens.

Both Metcalf and Skowronek were on the Injury Report, but fully practiced on Dec. 5, putting them in line to play vs. the Ravens.

Valdes-Scantling may have only a small role, but it shouldn't surprise anyone if Rodgers tries to get him involved throughout.

