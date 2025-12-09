Steelers Get First Chance to Judge Shedeur Sanders Decision

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers still have three weeks before they play the Cleveland Browns for the final time this season, but they got an announcement that adds a little something extra to their AFC North showdown.

The Steelers versus Browns Week 17 game could help decide the winner of the division, or set up a dramatic ending in Pittsburgh against the Baltimore Ravens. But during the Cleveland game, the Steelers will get an opportunity to see if they made the right quarterback call during the NFL Draft.

The Browns announced that Shedeur Sanders will remain the starting quarterback for the rest of their 2025 season, ending talks of Deshaun Watson returning or Dillon Gabriel taking back over.

The first time Pittsburgh and Cleveland faced off, Gabriel was the passer, completing 29 of 52 passes for 221 yards as the Steelers won 23-9. This time, Sanders will get an opportunity to host the Steelers, and maybe show a team that passed on him that they made a mistake.

Steelers Tested The Waters With Sanders

Let's go back to the 2025 NFL Draft. Everyone was trying to figure out where Sanders was going to land in the first round, with the Steelers as the most-likely pick. Pittsburgh held the Colorado star for a visit just before the draft and many believed it was a sign that they were going to take a chance on the QB with their first-round selection.

Instead, the Steelers passed on Sanders for Derrick Harmon. Then, they passed on him in the third round for Kaleb Johnson, and again in the fourth round for Jack Sawyer.

Sanders eventually went to the Browns in the fifth round, sparking plenty of conversation and a lot of backlash against teams who passed on him. Considering many thought he was a first-round pick heading into the draft, there's a lot of belief that Cleveland got a steal in the later picks.

We'll See

Now, the Steelers get their first look at the quarterback they passed on. Sanders isn't going up against Pittsburgh's rookie in Will Howard, who they selected in the sixth round, but against Aaron Rodgers.

If Sanders had ended up in Pittsburgh, Rodgers would've been the starter anyway. But the rookie gets a chance to prove to Mike Tomlin and company that he should've been their next franchise passer. A test that, if Sanders passes, could cause issues for the Steelers' playoff hopes.

Sanders is 1-2 as a starter, completing 54 of 103 passes for 769 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Pittsburgh travels to Cleveland in Week 17 to play at Huntington Bank Field.

