Steelers' Will Howard Training With No. 1 Pick Fernando Mendoza

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers second-year quarterback, Will Howard, is the center of attention this offseason as the team looks to solve their QB issue. Aaron Rodgers is expected to return in 2026, but Howard is viewed as a real candidate to be the next franchise passer of the organization.

Before the 2026 NFL Draft, he's getting some extra work in, spending time with another notable quarterback and National Champion, Fernando Mendoza.

The two posed for a picture after working out prior to the NFL Draft. Mendoza is expected to be the first-overall pick to the Las Vegas Raiders after leading Indiana to a National Championship the year after Howard led Ohio State there.

No secret sauce, just work!! Two National Champions with bright NFL futures! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/k7d3d3y11R — Jake Heaps (@jtheaps9) March 3, 2026

While Mendoza is expected to be the starter for the Raiders for a long time, Howard is fighting for his opportunity. One he may end up getting.

Head coach Mike McCarthy and general manager Omar Khan have yet to stop praising Howard or referring to him as their top option outside of Rodgers. The Steelers don't have their eyes on many NFL Draft quarterbacks this offseason because of their faith in Howard, and when it's all said and done, he and Mendoza may look back at this workout as the beginning of their runs in the NFL.

"I will say this. I should have mentioned, we're excited to work with Will (Howard)," Khan said at the NFL Combine about Howard. "Coach McCarthy, he's talked about how much he liked Will coming out (of college)... We watched all the practice tape and seen the progression, and there's some exciting stuff to see."

Howard's Opportunity

The Steelers likely won't add a high-pick quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft. Rodgers will likely return and give Howard another year to learn behind a future Hall of Famer.

Then, in 2027, Pittsburgh has a decision to make. They can draft a quarterback and have them compete with Howard, draft a quarterback to start over Howard or have Howard get his opportunity.

Truthfully, the Steelers probably don't know their answer yet. They'll spend the 2026 season evaluating their second-year QB and go from there. If Howard impresses, maybe they hold off on drafting another passer. If not, they probably move in a different direction.

Either way, picking the brain of a first-overall pick is a good offseason move. And Howard continues to catch the eyes of Steelers fans as his exciting offseason continues.

