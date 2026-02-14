Insider Hints at Mike Tomlin's Next Move

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving through the first offseason without Mike Tomlin in 19 years. And while there isn't an expectation that Tomlin is going to be around in 2026, it's hard to believe the long-time head coach is disappearing forever.

Well, Rich Eisen might know what's coming next. The ESPN show host said he's heard "bread crumbs" that Tomlin is headed, not to the NFL, but to television as his next move.

"[The Houston Texans] absolutely beat them down into a pulp and sent Mike Tomlin into what appears to be a brave new world,” Eisen said. "I’m hearing it’s television right now. But I’m just dropping a bread crumb."

Now, while Eisen probably has heard things about Tomlin's future, whatever happens next probably won't happen immediately. FOX Sports' Jay Glazer shared during Super Bowl week that Tomlin is enjoying his life outside of football at the time, and he plans to stay there for right now.

"I talked to him (Tuesday). He is happy being a dad. And he wants to get himself healthy," Glazer said. "Now let’s see what happens in a year, two, three. Right now, his mindset, ‘I’m done.'"

Will Tomlin Ever Return to Coaching?

From all accounts, Tomlin has made it clear that he will do nothing but remain out of the spotlight in 2026. If Eisen is hearing that television is next, that wouldn't be surprising, as the former head coach was known for his way with words.

As for coaching, it doesn't seem likely. At least not something you can see happening in the near future.

"I think he’s done,” Glazer said about Tomlin's future in coaching. "He told me and Ronde Barber two years ago. He was like, ‘Hey, this is my plan. You can’t say this. Don’t show my hand. I’m telling you, you’re my guy.’

"Last year, I thought he was gonna hang it up. He decided one more. I thought he was gonna be done, so until it happens, it happens. But this year, kind of Week 8, I’m like, ‘Hey man anybody that’s gonna change your mind?’ ‘Nope.’ Okay, I said, ‘Can I report it this week?’ ‘Nope.’"

Long snapper Christian Kuntz also said it sounded like Tomlin was done coaching.

"He did make a point to tell us he was stepping down and he had no intentions on coaching any other guys but the guys he was looking at," Kuntz said on his podcast

Christian Kuntz on the Team Meeting with Mike Tomlin:



“He did make a point to tell us he was stepping down and he had no intentions on coaching any other guys but the guys he was looking at.”#steelers



🎥Christian Kuntz Podcast pic.twitter.com/d23aSUoE2q — Matthew Luciow (@matthewluciow92) January 15, 2026

It's hard to imagine Tomlin disappearing forever at 53 years old. While we may not see him for the next few years, a return to the screens appears to be coming, bringing the longtime coach back to the game in a new way.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers