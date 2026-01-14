Steelers Players Detail Mike Tomlin's Emotional Goodbye

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a new head coach for the first time in 19 years. Mike Tomlin announced the team that he is stepping down from the organization, forcing them to find their fourth head coach in franchise history.

The announcement came as a shock to the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization. While the fanbase and the noise outside of the Steelers facility felt different this season, seeming as if things really could change with a disappointing outcome, the team themselves had no idea it was possible.

Tomlin told Team President Art Rooney II about the decision before telling his players. In a meeting where he said his final goodbye, things got emotional, and two players peeled back the curtain to share with fans how it all went down.

Speaking with ESPN's Freddie Coleman and Harry Douglas, tight end Jonnu Smith Tomlin got a standing ovation from the crowd.

"It was a very tough moment, man," Smith said. "And to see a guy who was so quintessential to this entire city, this organization, this entire football program in Pittsburgh. It was bittersweet feeling. To have him address the team in an exit meeting in the fashion that he did, man, it was a bittersweet moment. He got a standing ovation."

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Smith explained that players lined up to pay their respects to Tomlin afterwards.

"Guys, one at a time, as we're leaving the meeting room, shaking his hand and giving our condolences and showing our gratitude. Reminding him of the impact he had on us."

Wide receiver Calvin Austin said the news blindsided him and many others, and explained the emotional experience it was for everyone in the room.

"He talked to us today and let us know that he was stepping down," Austin told 102.5 WDVE. "Obviously, it was a lot for all of us to process in that moment just because always there's been uncertainty when you get to the end of the season... But I feel like, obviously, for the past 19 years, Coach T. being here has been a constant that you can always kind of count on. We knew there was gonna be speculation at the end of the year, but a lot of us didn't know it was going to be like right now, right after a tough loss."

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on in the the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Tomlin gathering his players and coaches was a normal occassion after games. Usually, he would give them a speech and thank his team. This time, he made the announcement that he was stepping down.

"It was pretty tough for us to hear that from him," Austin said. "I don't think anyone expected it right then and there. To hear the words when he said it was like snap to reality. Like okay, this is really real."

The Steelers now need to find a new head coach before they begin the rest of their offseason duties. That'll change a lot in terms of players' decisions with free agency and wanting to stay or leave. But right now, the franchise is digesting news they didn't want to hear, and processing the emotions of a tough few days.

