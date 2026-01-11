Steelers Rookie Kaleb Johnson Makes Promise With Next Opportunity

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Kaleb Johnson has run the ball just 28 times in his rookie season. Being inactive for the last three games, it's unlikely he'll add to that mix as the team begins their playoff run, but he's not letting that tear him down.

Despite an unsuccessful rookie campaign, Johnson is keeping his head high. The third-round pick has a future in Pittsburgh that is still bright, and speaking with Trib Live's Chris Adamski, he let everyone know that he'll be back with vengeance the next time he gets an opportunity.

"I feel like it’s more of a mental game for me right now. So I just treat it as such. My time will come, and I’m going to shine when my time comes," Johnson said. "I was always used to being ‘the guy,’ and I was always used to making plays. So now it’s like I’m just sitting there and it’s like, ‘I can make plays, too.’ But it’s a waiting game as a rookie, so that’s all I repeat in my head."

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson (20) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kaleb Johnson's Diminished Role

Johnson was the team's third running back coming into the season, but was given an opportunity to grow as a kick returner. However, against the Seattle Seahawks, Johnson let a ball go into the endzone without touching it and the Seahawks recovered, resulting in a touchdown.

After that, Johnson was removed from the return role and has yet to get the opportunity back. He was used slightly in the ground game on offense, but accumulated just 69 yards and a fumble. While the team didn't give up on him quickly, his role continued to shrink behind Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell.

Eventually, Jonnu Smith became the third running back, moving from his tight end position to the backfield at times. Once that occured, Johnson became inactive and, unless there's an injury, doesn't look likely to be given an helmet again this season.

Future of Johnson in Pittsburgh

Johnson should still be viewed as a piece of the Steelers backfield in the future, but he may be stuck behind Warren and Gainwell for at least another season. With Gainwell being a free agent, he could head elsewhere, but expect Pittsburgh to try and re-sign him.

With Warren and Gainwell, Johnson will remain the third option, but could become more involved in the rotation if he takes a step forward as a player in his second season.

If he does get more of an opportunity, he expects to shine, which could be a game-changer for the Steelers.

