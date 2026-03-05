Steelers Showing Interest in Super Bowl MVP

With Jaylen Warren under contract for the next two seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers hadn't been expected to shop near the top of the running back market once the legal tampering period commences on March 9.

Pittsburgh, however, might be eyeing a splash move at the position. According to 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi, the organization has held some "internal discussions" about reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III and will keep an eye on him early next week.

Source: The Steelers have had internal discussions about free agent Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III. And will monitor his situation when the legal tampering period opens on Monday.



The Steelers team MVP Kenneth Gainwell III is a FA. And Omar Khan hinted at doing things that… pic.twitter.com/iyDQq37e2j — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) March 5, 2026

Walker is viewed as the top running back headed to the open market after the New York Jets placed the franchise tag on Breece Hall. Walker should generate a rather strong wave of interest around the league as a result, and perhaps the Steelers will get involved.

State of Steelers' RB Room

As mentioned above, Pittsburgh already has a starting-caliber back in place with Warren, who carries cap hits of just over $7 million for both the 2026 and 2027 campaigns.

The 28-year-old, during his first year in the backfield without Najee Harris, logged 958 yards and six touchdowns on the ground over 211 carries in 2025.

The Steelers are also set to return Kaleb Johnson, who turned in a disappointing rookie campaign after the team selected him in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Over 10 contests, Johnson posted just 69 yards on 28 rushing attempts while catching a single pass for nine yards over 51 offensive snaps.

The reason Pittsburgh may be snooping around for another veteran running back is the fact that reigning team MVP Award winner Kenneth Gainwell will become a free agent after putting up 1,023 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns last season.

If the Steelers opt not to pay Gainwell and let him leave, there may be a world in which they pay top dollar for Walker and form a fearsome duo with Warren.

Should Pittsburgh Go After Walker?

Though he's not considered one of the best running backs in the league, Walker boosted his stock tremendously with his 135-yard performance against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

Over 17 regular season contests, he recorded 1,027 yards and five touchdowns on the ground over 221 carries while tacking on 31 catches for 282 yards.

Walker's projected market value from Spotrac is $9.0 million per year, but he could potentially best that mark by a decent margin considering he's expected to have multiple suitors.

While the 25-year-old would be an exciting replacement for Gainwell, Pittsburgh is likely better off spending its cap space on other, more pressing areas of need across its roster, such as at cornerback, safety, wide receiver and quarterback.

