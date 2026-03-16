Steelers Keep Winning Justin Field Decision

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers held firm at the quarterback position last offseason. Determined to eventually find a franchise passer, the Steelers went into the 2025 offseason keeping their priorities short-term as they stayed patient.

The biggest decision they needed to make was on Justin Fields. The former first-round quarterback was benched during his time with the Steelers for Russell Wilson, but Pittsburgh was hopeful they could re-sign him in the offseason for another deal.

Their offer wasn't as high as the New York Jets' two-year, $40 million deal with $20 million guaranteed. At the time, everyone started pushing back, saying the Steelers should've matched the offer, bringing in a then 26-year-old on a cheap deal and trying to end their constant rotation at quarterback.

Today, the decision looks great for Pittsburgh. Fields lasted just nine games in New York before being benched. Now, he's being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, with New York eating another $3 million of cap space but ending their one-year run after a big free agent signing.

And the Steelers look just fine.

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

While they're waiting for Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers know their path at quarterback in the short-term and believe they have an option for the long-term.

Pittsburgh is banking on Rodgers to return in 2026. They continue to have positive conversations and there's a sense of optimism that he'll re-sign with them for another season.

For them, that option has remained cheaper, and seemingly more successful than if they went out and chased Fields a year ago.

For the Future

In 2026 and beyond, the Steelers are ready to find their next franchise QB. They are extremely open to finding that player in the 2027 NFL Draft, preferably in the early rounds. However, they also feel backup Will Howard has potential.

Pittsburgh remains hopeful that Howard can develop into a long-term starter while learning from Aaron Rodgers and developing under head coach Mike McCarthy. But at bare minimum, the Steelers are setting themselves up to have a competition of two young options next summer, and could add a third option if they decide to draft another passer in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Hindsight being 20/20, the Steelers walked away winners in their Justin Field chase. And while their quarterback situation hasn't figured itself out just yet, it's headed in that direction. Something a Fields deal would've set back another season, on top of costing them more than Rodgers did a year ago.

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