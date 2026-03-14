Insider Calls Out Steelers' Will Howard Love

An NFL insider threw some cold water on the notion that the Pittsburgh Steelers consider Will Howard a potential long-term answer at quarterback.

During his "Pro Football Talk" podcast, Mike Florio stated that he believes the Steelers are being cautious in revealing their plans and that he heard the organization would like to pair Aaron Rodgers with Ty Simpson in the 2026 NFL Draft instead of moving forward with Howard as a legitimate option.

“I think they’re trying to keep their cards close to the vest in hopes that Ty Simpson slips to them,” Florio said. “All that Will Howard stuff is just smoke. I think they’d like to get Ty Simpson and Aaron Rodgers based on some stuff I heard instead yesterday. Rodgers plays for one more year, then Simpson takes over.”

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Steelers' Public Howard Support

Regardless of if the Steelers truly believe Howard is capable of outplaying his profile as a sixth-round pick and becoming a starter for them down the line, the organization was never going to publicly declare any doubts about his future.

General manager Omar Khan told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that as the team seeks out its next franchise signal caller, there's at least a chance Howard could eventually grow into that type of player.

"We mentioned Aaron, but we all agree that we're looking for that next franchise guy," Khan said. "We're not there yet, and we may have the guy on the roster, we don't know, in Will, and we're excited to work with Will."

Similarly, head coach Mike McCarthy declared his excitement to work with Howard during his introductory press conference.

“I’m really excited about Will Howard,” McCarthy said. “I think he’s someone that really came on at Ohio State. I’m anxious to work with him. It would be great to have Aaron back, but Will and Mason - I’m really excited to get started with those guys.”

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Is Simpson a Legit Option for Pittsburgh?

If the Steelers don't have confidence in Howard, than it would make sense to take a shot on a quarterback with one of their 12 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The problem is that the class at the position is weak outside of presumptive No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, with Simpson being universally viewed as the best option outside of him.

Pittsburgh did meet formally with Simpson at the combine, and he seemed rather enthused by the idea of working with McCarthy as well as potentially joining the organization.

"We were just going back and forth and by the time that we were finished, it felt like five minutes just because of how much fun we had," he said. "So, I love Coach McCarthy, I love the Steelers, I love those guys and it was super exciting to get to know them."

The Steelers have a number of different positions they could target at No. 21 overall in the first round, with wide receiver sticking out as a top need, but Simpson could very well be on their radar as well.

It's felt as though Simpson would become more of an option if Rodgers doesn't return, but according to Florio, Pittsburgh may actually be looking to carry both quarterbacks on its roster.

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