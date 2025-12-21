Steelers' Kenneth Gainwell Makes Catch of the Year

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell just made the catch of the year. This season has been a breakout one for the 26-year-old running back, showing his versatility in both the run and passing game.

With the Steelers taking on the Detroit Lions in a pivotal Week 16 matchup, the team needed a spark. The second quarter slowed the game to a slog, and the Steelers had ended three consecutive offensive drives with a punt. Trailing 10-3 as the second quarter came to a close, the Steelers had one last chance to pick up yards and get into field goal range.

Gainwell was in one-on-one coverage on the outside, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers lobbed up a pass to the running back. As the Lions defender tangled up with the Steelers' back, the two fell to the turf. Incredibly, Gainwell maintained concentration on and control of the ball, securing his arm underneath the falling pass. Still untouched, he had the awareness to get up and finish the play for a touchdown.

The Steelers tied the game at 10-10 and went into halftime with the momentum on their side. Meanwhile, Gainwell put together the new top candidate for catch and play of the year in the NFL.

Breakout Continues for Gainwell

This has certainly been a season to remember for Gainwell. Heading into this contest, he accumulated 451 rushing yards on 93 attempts and four touchdowns. He also hauled in 57 receptions for 332 yards and an additional two scores.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

In the Steelers' offense, he's found a home. Bringing his explosive athleticism and lower-body strength, he's been impossible to bring down.

YAC God

When taking the handoff, he loves to make a defender miss or break a tackle. In the running game, he's picked up over 200 yards after contact, making him one of the top at his position.

But what's even more impressive is that he's just as impressive in space as a receiver. Heading into Week 16, he picked up 402 yards after the catch, which ranked top-10 in the entire NFL.

His impact on the Steelers' offense has been huge. He's given Rodgers a trusted target in all types of situations and shown that he can take on the larger workload.

Now, he has this incredible highlight to add to his season. His breakout campaign has already impressive, and now he's able to include this unforgettable play.

