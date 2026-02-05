Cam Heyward Drops Aaron Rodgers Hint Steelers Can't Ignore

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new head coach and an entirely new coaching staff as the team moves into the 2026 league year. It's a brand new vision of one of the most historical franchises in the NFL.

While the coaching staff rounds out, the Steelers face much more uncertainty regarding their roster. The organization is still waiting for answers from key players on their 2025 roster regarding their status for the upcoming season. No one's status is under more scrutiny than quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Given his Super Bowl-winning history with McCarthy in Green Bay, the expectation is that he will come back for one more go. The question then becomes, who will join Rodgers and McCarthy in Pittsburgh?

If you ask Cam Heyward, their star defensive tackle and another key player for 2026, he already has hope that he, Rodgers, and more will return to Pittsburgh. On the Rich Eisen Show, Heyward was asked whether he and Rodgers had discussed their plan for 2026. The veteran defender shrugged it off and hinted at another player whom Rodgers is probably more focused on bringing back to Pittsburgh: running back Kenneth Gainwell.

"Aaron's probably worried about other people coming back, you know, it's not just me," he hinted. "Kenneth Gainwell, our team MVP this year, who balled out. That's a guy that a lot of people really like in our locker room."

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) rushes for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Is Gainwell Returning to Steelers?

The organization have a critical decision to make regarding Gainwell. The Steelers' offense was slightly better in 2025, but it was rather mediocre compared to the rest of the NFL.

The lone bright spots were a 42-year-old Rodgers throwing for 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions and Kenny G putting together the first 1,000-yard season of his career. With 537 rushing yards and 486 receiving yards, he proved to be a dual-threat running back sharing great chemistry with Rodgers.

It's no surprise, then, that Rodgers would want the talented back with Pittsburgh in 2026.

The issue, however, is the running back free agent market. While there are several starters set to hit the market, Gainwell is a special player. His versatility and ability to impact the game from both the backfield and out wide makes him a highly-coveted free agent.

Unless the Steelers want to meet a generous contract offer, the organization is in danger of losing Gainwell after his breakout season. Even if Rodgers returns and wants his right-hand running back to return as well, the Steelers have to face the unfortunate reality of playing the 2026 season without their most recent team MVP.

