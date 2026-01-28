Steelers Are About to Play Mike McCarthy Football

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers handed over control of the franchise to new head coach Mike McCarthy, ushering in a new era for the organization. After decades of defensive-minded coaches leading the way, owner and team president Art Rooney II pivoted to an offensive and quarterback-focused coach for this new phase.

Part of the Steelers' organizational turnover is changing their offensive structure. Previously, offensive coordinators have called plays in Pittsburgh.

That won't be the case with McCarthy running the team, however. At the new coach's introductory press conference, he was asked if he would call plays, and McCarthy left little to interpretation.

"Definitely, I will call the plays on offense," he said.

McCarthy's Offensive Philosophy

McCarthy's NFL experience extends back into the 1990s, when he joined the Kansas City Chiefs as an offensive assistant. Over that extensive experience, he's developed a reputation for being a quarterback-friendly coach and a builder of offenses.

Asked to describe his offensive style and philosophy, he provided the following explanation.

"I'm a believer in the West Coast offense," he said. "The offense needs to be built to make the quarterback successful."

He emphasized that the beginning point for making the West Coast offense and a QB look good is simple. For McCarthy, it begins with the run. If you establish a strong ground game, the rest of the system opens up.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Can Steelers Play McCarthy Football?

The key for the Steelers will be stabilizing the quarterback position. The organization boasts two strong running backs in Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell. Gainwell may test free agency, but the plan is for that tandem to run it back with second-year talent Kaleb Johnson plus talent added in the draft.

All of that means less if the Steelers have an underwhelming option as their starting quarterback. McCarthy indicated he likes the roster as is, and praised second-year QB Will Howard.

That said, McCarthy stated that he would love to have Aaron Rodgers back in the mix. The 42-year-old looked solid in a stagnant Steelers offense this past season, and the two won a Super Bowl together in 2011.

Either way, the quarterback position remains vital. The Steelers will not end their postseason drought unless they find a solution. Whether it's temporary for 2026 or they identify their franchise quarterback, McCarthy's main goal is to find a quarterback he can call plays for and find success with.

