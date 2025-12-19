Steelers Might Have NFL's Next Rob Gronkowski

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers fanbase is falling in love with Darnell Washington. The 6-foot-7, 300-plus-pound tight end is taking the league by storm in his third season and making a name for himself amongst the Steelers fanbase.

He's impressed so much this season that one NFL legend says Washington reminds him of himself. That legend is former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion and future Hall of Famer, Rob Gronkowski.

Speaking with Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show, Gronkowski said that he loves watching Washington play, and that when he does, he reminds him of himself.

"Who also is making me realize that is Darnell Washington every time he catches the ball for the Pittsburgh Steelers. I'm so intrigued, and just cheer him on so much because I love seeing him run someone over," Gronkowski said.

"Just how big and nimble he is for how big he is, over three hundred pounds. I mean, he's not that fast, and he's not going to produce a crazy amount, but whenever he does catch the ball, I'm just so in love with it, and then it kind of relates back to me.

"I'm like, 'Okay, I can understand how the fans went so crazy, because I'm the biggest guy out on the field as well..."

Washington Taking Over the Steelers Tight End Room

This season, Washington came into the season as Pittsburgh's third tight end behind Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith. Since his rise, he's become the go-to at the position, being utilized as their No. 1 blocking option as well as becoming Aaron Rodgers' favorite receiving option amongst the group.

Washington is still growing in the NFL, but the former Georgia star is starting to earn his place amongst the best in the pros. Being compared to Gronkowski was a special moment where he realized how far he has come.

"I mean, that’s crazy," Washington said. "Everybody knows his status, his whole resume. So to me, I feel like that’s special."

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) runs with the ball against Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Steelers will have decisions to make on offense this offseason and that could include deciding who's staying within their tight end room. Both Smith and Freiermuth signed contracts in the offseason, but with Washington entering the final year of his rookie deal, Pittsburgh may be re-thinking things.

Right now, he's becoming a star in the Steel City, and they may want to ride that stardom for the next few years.

