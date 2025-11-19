Steelers Star Darnell Washington Reveals Shocking Weight
PITTSBURGH — It's been a poorly kept secret that the listed weight for Pittsburgh Steelers star tight end is just a bit off. Darnell Washington, the third-year TE, has emerged as the new top option at the position as he's become a dangerous threat with the ball in his hands. In the team's most recent game, he had a career day, recording four receptions on five targets for 67 yards, including a 31-yard catch and run that drew everyone's attention.
The emergence of Washington for the Steelers' offense has prompted the question once again: How much does this massive human weigh? That was the question asked of him by Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown when Washington appeared on the St. Brown Podcast. Everyone has speculated that his listed weight of 265 was woefully under, and after a bit of pressing from the St Brown brothers, Washington finally fessed up to a shocking number.
"Look, I'm going to keep it a buck," he said after being pressed. "I'm 311 (pounds)."
A Wide Receiver in a Defensive Tackle's Body
The revelation of his true weight could be a surprise to some, but it shouldn't be. Watching him on the field for just a minute, it's clear how massive a human Washington is. Standing next to other players who are listed at similar weights or heights, there was always a disparity between them and Washington.
He towers over everybody in Pittsburgh, and opposing defenses continue to demonstrate how difficult he is to bring down due to his huge frame. It's also clearly illustrated when you look at Washington's yards after catch (YAC). He has 209 receiving yards this season, but according to Pro Football Reference, 124 of those yards have come after the catch, and he's averaging an average depth of 5.8 yards per target.
It's almost like seeing a wide receiver in a defensive tackle's body. If a team acquired a 6'7", 310-pound defensive lineman in the draft, they would be ecstatic to land such an ideally sized defender.
The Steelers have that player running screen routes and run-blocking. They can get him the ball in space and know that he can move the chains and produce positive plays. He's also a strong route runner when they put him out wide, making it even more impressive when you realize how much he weighs.
The mystery has been solved when it comes to Washington being above 300 pounds, but the greater mystery remains. The NFL cannot solve the massive tight end, and the Steelers have the chance to keep generating offense through him, and even with the confirmation that he is the heaviest tight end in the league, it's not going to guarantee they can mitigate his rise.
