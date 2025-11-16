Steelers' Darnell Washington Takes Over With Two Insane Plays
PITTSBURGH -- A Pittsburgh Steelers tight end provided one of the highlights of the season as the team took on the their divisional foe in Week 11. The Steelers welcomed the Cincinnati Bengals to Acrisure Stadium looking to avenge their loss from earlier in the season and maintain their lead oin the AFC North.
With the Steelers looking to pick up a first down in a third-and-long situation, quarterback Aaron Rodgers targeted massive tight end Darnell Washington. The third-year pass-catcher has become a trusted target for the 41-year-old QB, and with 21 yards to gain, Washington pulled out all of the stops to move the chains. Facing a swath of defenders, the 6'7" tight end attempted to hurdle several Bengals players before they collectively brought him down.
The NFL shared a clip of the incredible individual effort via their social media.
Athletic Phenomenon
While Washington wasn't able to get the first down, it was an incredible play. It was also another highlight of the absolute phenomenon that Washington is on the football field. Listed at 6'7" and 264 pounds, it's a poorly-kept secret that he's closer to if not exceeding 300 pounds.
Still, the 24-year-old is as athletic as you'll find at the position. He's quick, possesses explosive lower-body strength and sure hands. Those tools have helped him develop from a run-blocking tight end and future offensive lineman into a versatile weapon in the Steelers' offense.
Target for Rodgers
In his third year, he's become a trusted target for Aaron Rodgers. While Pittsburgh's offense has struggled throughout the 2025 campaign, Washington's emergence is one of the bright spots. His combination of size and speed quickly endeared him to Rodgers and, as a result, quickly elevated him up the depth chart. Being such a different player from Pat Freiermuth or Jonnu Smith, it's been even more helpful to have a player like Washington in the mix.
Through the first 10 games, he hauled in 14 receptions for 142 yards and one touchdown, good for an average of 10.14 yards per reception.
He got off to a strong start against the Bengals in Week 11 as well. In addition to his hurdling play, he hauled in another reception and put together an even more impressive effort to put the team in field goal position to close out the first half. He caught two passes total for 46 yards.
