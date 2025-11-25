Steelers' Mike Tomlin Finally On Hot Seat?

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may be hitting a new low. This team is no longer viewed as a contender, and really, no one sees them as a threat in any postseason situation only six weeks away from the playoffs.

"Irrelevant" is a word being floated around the Steelers right, and that may be as bad as it gets.

The Steelers were once America's Team. Ben Roethlisberger, leaving Dallas, made that known several years ago when Cowboys stadium was filled with black and gold jerseys on Pittsburgh's way to beating the NFC East stars in Texas.

Since then, their playoff chances have gotten worse and worse and their record for .500 records and Wild Card exits has gotten longer.

Maybe that leads to change?

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walk off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Those inside the Steelers' building have always made it known just how close Mike Tomlin and team President Art Rooney II were. Rooney has always believed in Tomlin to be a winning head coach, and as tiresome as 9-8 records are, they're extremely difficult to do year-after-year.

But losing is one thing. First round playoff exits are one thing. People no longer carrying about the Steelers, and people no longer viewing them as a threat in the NFL is another.

Leaving the Steelers versus Packers game, there were only a few Steelers fans left in the stands. By the end of the fourth quarter, it was a Green Bay home game at Acrisure Stadium.

In Los Angeles, a city where Steeler Nation has taken over for year, the crowd started strong but finished as a Chargers home game. Something that never happens when Pittsburgh travels to SoFi Stadium.

No one is waiting for the comebacks anymore. No one is sitting around believing a turnaround can happen. Mostly because they've seen that turnaround and it results in the same Wild Card loss each time.

For the first time, that may mean change.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II walks the field before the Steelers host the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Mike Tomlin has never been on the hot seat. He may be feeling it start to warm.

Earlier this season, it was made known that Rooney II was growing "frustrated or impatient" with Tomlin's lack of success. Since then, the Steelers have found themselves giving up the lead in the AFC North and falling out of the playoff picture.

It all seems to be getting worse.

Tomlin signed an extension at the end of the 2024 season, meaning the Steelers likely won't fire him after one bad year - even if this turns out to be his worst. But it will put the wheels in motion for long-term change.

If the Steelers don't turn things around and start winning playoff games, they remain irrelevant with Tomlin as their leader. That's going to eventually lead to change.

Right now, Tomlin might be on the hot seat.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers