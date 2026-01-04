Steelers Know End is Near With Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly know things are not what they used to be.

The Steelers are fighting for their lives against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18, in a game that could end their season. It would be the end of another disappointing year for Pittsburgh, who would miss the playoffs with a loss and finish the season on an 0-2 stretch with losses to the Cleveland Browns and Ravens.

All year long, the talk has circulated around the Steelers and their head coach. Mike Tomlin hasn't led the black and gold to a playoff victory in nine years, and it's causing a riff with the fanbase. It wasn't the moment "Fire Tomlin" chants started that brought to light how bad things are getting in Pittsburgh, but that moment certainly seemed like a tipping point, and the orginization seems to know it.

Steelers Looking for Replacements

In the last few days, reports have emerged that the Steelers have had interest in two possible Tomlin replacements this offseason.

According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the team had conversations about Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, before he decided to return to the college ranks for another season.

"Though Freeman ultimately announced he’s staying at Notre Dame, there’s a strong belief around the league that this won’t be the last time his name is connected to NFL opportunities," Russini wrote. "The Giants, Titans and Browns all had internal discussions about Freeman, as did the Pittsburgh Steelers (in the event longtime coach Mike Tomlin decided to step away)."

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer linked them to Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

"The Steelers, Ravens and Bills have generated conversation in recent weeks," Breer wrote. "Is there any reality to it? I don’t think these would be firings. But there is some thought that Mike Tomlin could look at a reset, with the Pittsburgh roster potentially going through one soon too, and take a year or two in TV before returning to the sideline. And interestingly enough, Shula’s name has been connected to the Steelers, in case there is an opening."

Steelers See the Writing on the Wall

It sure seems like the Steelers know that each passing year, it's becoming more and more realistic that Tomlin's time in Pittsburgh will end.

Now, they have no intentions of firing him. Team sources have told Steelers On SI throughout the season that the organization is not contemplating letting Tomlin go. However, that doesn't mean a mutual divorce can't happen, or that Tomlin could ask for his time with the team to end.

Pittsburgh doesn't have a young franchise, quarterback. Their key pieces are all over the age of 30. And they seem to be getting further away from a playoff run than close to one.

The end may be near for Tomlin and the Steelers. They appear to know that, and are taking the steps to make sure they won't miss out on the best replacement at head coach.

