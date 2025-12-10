Steelers New WR Depth Chart is Very Confusing

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first depth chart with Adam Thielen on it, and while adjusts will likely be made, it certainly left some questions about the pecking order.

The Steelers utilized Thielen for the first time in Week 14 after joining the team off of waivers only days prior. The veteran wideout is expected to remain in the team's starting lineup when action is actually happening, but off the field, he's not listed very high on their depth chart.

The team's Week 15 depth chart still names DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III as their starters with Roman Wilson and Scotty Miller as their backups. Thielen joins Ben Skowronek as the team's third-string wide receivers, with just Ke'Shawn Williams behind them as a fourth-stringer.

None of this matches up with what the Steelers put on the field against the Baltimore Ravens. Thielen and Metcalf started, with Austin coming off the bench and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who remains on the practice squad, being utilized as their No. 4.

Skowronek and Miller rounded out the depth chart, with Skowronek playing some snaps but Miller not playing any. Meanwhile, Wilson and Williams were named healthy inactives and shut down for the game.

Tomlin's reasoning behind why Wilson was inactive was "because of the veteran receivers," he said after the game.

"I’m appreciative of their efforts," he later said. “I think their experience showed."

Steelers Depth Chart Means Nothing

The Steelers have never concerned themselves with their depth chart. Mike Tomlin obviously creates it, but has followed it very few times, and that includes several examples from this season.

Calvin Anderson was listed as the second offensive tackle throughout the season but when Broderick Jones suffered a neck injury, Andrus Peat surpassed him for the starting job. Miller has played significant less snaps than most wide receivers, but still remains above Skowronek and now Thielen on the depth chart.

A similar situation in the starting lineup happened when Kyle Dugger went down with a hand injury and Jabrill Peppers, who is listed behind Chuck Clark, started over him.

And while Brodric Martin-Rhodes and Logan Lee are listed above Esezi Otomewo at defensive tackle, Otomewo has become one of the team's primary backups on defense.

Thielen will continue to out-snap Wilson, who man remain inactive on game days until the team has more trust in him as a player. And no matter what the depth chart says, Pittsburgh is going to ride the veteran hand as they try to win the AFC North.

