Mike Tomlin Explains Why Steelers Benched Promising WR

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been back and forth on Roman Wilson all season. If you go into the offseason, he was the talk of the town. Everyone praised his growth and told fans how the team was avoiding adding to the room because of their second-year wideout.

Today, that's different. Wilson is on the outside looking in and his latest benching only proves that the Steelers still don't view him as a promising wide receiver. At least not promising enough to keep him dressed over players like Scotty Miller, who's played a total of 89 snaps this season.

Wilson was made a healthy inactive during the team's Week 14 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Instead of the second-year wideout, the team decided to call up Marquez Valdes-Scantling from the practice squad, and also had Adam Thielen making his team debut.

The move baffled many as it made little sense to make Wilson inactive over a player like Miller. But after the game, head coach Mike Tomlin gave a very straight-forward answer as to why the decision was made.

"Exactly what you said, because of the veteran receivers," Tomlin told reporters.

"I’m appreciative of their efforts," he later added on Thielen and Valdes-Scantling. “I think their experience showed."

Aaron Rodgers also hinted that the maturity level in the wide receiver room was strong during the game.

" I thought the energy was good, not a big believer in coincidences. So, I’ve got to think that just Marquez [Valdes-Scantling] and Adam [Thielen] out there made a difference from a professionalism standpoint," Rodgers said. "Not saying those other guys don’t have professionalism. I love all ofour the guys, but I just think there was an extra level of focus this week."

Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (10) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Steelers Done With Roman Wilson?

It's hard to imagine Wilson gets another opportunity to really showcase himself this season. The Steelers won't be moving Thielen out of the starting lineup and have Calvin Austin III as their third wide receiver.

Valdes-Scantling should be making his way back up for another game or two before the Steelers need to decide whether or not to sign him to the active roster, but with experience with Aaron Rodgers, chances are they're going to.

Wilson has 12 receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns this season. He's played in 12 games with four starts, but still can't seem to be on anyone's good side.

Maybe there are struggles during practice or maybe the team is just being extra slow with his development. Either way, it doesn't look like fans will see much more of Wilson this season.

