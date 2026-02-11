Steelers Players Ganging Up Against Ben Roethlisberger, James Harrison

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joey Porter did not hold back during a recent appearance on Cam Heyward's Not Just Football podcast, but it seems there was a lot of truth underneath. Speaking about Mike Tomlin's exit from the organization and the response from former players, Porter criticized Super Bowl-winning quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Porter took issue with Roethlisberger's comments about the Steelers and their business. He clapped back by saying that his former teammate and QB should never "grab a microphone and talk Steelers business because if we talking Steelers business, his a** is foul of all foul." He went on to call him a poor teammate as well.

It seems that Porter's brash take is resonating with many former and current Steelers who played with Roethlisberger. The podcast shared the clip to their Instagram, where multiple Steelers chimed in, presumably on Porters' comments in the clip. Former teammates like Zach Banner, Mike Adams and Mike Mitchell made comments seemingly confirming Porter's comments. Then came the dagger from current quarterback Mason Rudolph, who wrote two simple words in a comment.

"Go off," Rudolph wrote.

Christopher Carter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette shared a screenshot of Rudolph's comments and those of several other former teammates on the post.

Current and former #Steelers chiming in on Joey Porter Sr.’s comments on @NotJustFootball on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/19msk5wuhR — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) February 11, 2026

Roethlisberger's Reputation

Since he's retired, the perception surrounding Roethlisberger has changed. The organization's struggle to find a successor has partly been blamed on Big Ben and his unwillingness to mentor a young quarterback.

At the same time, there have been more and more comments like Porter made regarding their time with Roethlisberger. It's water under the bridge at this point, but Roethlisberger's reputation as a beloved locker-room presence has taken a hit since he's retired from the NFL.

Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Sr. waves the Terrible Towel before a game against the New York Giants at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Peezy Takes His Shot

Porter was very blunt in recent appearance on Heyward's show. Not only did he air his grievances with Roethlisberger, he also discussed his distaste for another teammate's comments. He told Heyward and reporter Dianna Russini that he wasn't a fan of former Steelers Defensive Player of the Year James Harrison saying that Tomlin wasn't a great coach. The way Peezy saw things, Tomlin was the only coach that Harrison should be thankful for, citing former head coach Bill Cowher cutting Harrison early in his career.

Now, it's clear that Porter and Tomlin have a close relationship. Porter's son, Joey Porter Jr., is currently the team's number one cornerback, but he also grew up partly with Tomlin's sons. The two families became close during Porter's time playing for the organization and as a coach.

It's clear that the Steelers legend is uninterested in mincing words. He speaks his mind, and whether it's regarding a former teammate or coach, it doesn't matter. Porter is giving his unedited opinion.

