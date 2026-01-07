Steelers Legend Challenges Joey Porter Jr. Before Playoffs

The Houston Texans' calling card is their elite defense that's perhaps the best in the league, but they also have the capacity to give the Pittsburgh Steelers fits offensively as well in their impending Wild Card round matchup.

Joey Porter Jr. is enjoying what is perhaps the best season of his three-year career up to this point as Pittsburgh's top outside corner, but he's in for a tough battle against Nico Collins this week, who is among the top wide receivers in the league.

Ben Roethlisberger is certainly aware of that fact, and during the latest episode of his "Footbahlin" podcast, the Steelers legend challenged Porter to step up to the plate and prove that he's a top-end player by following Collins all game long.

"We get on him sometimes on this show for the amount of penalties, and I think sometimes it's warranted," Roethlisberger said, per Steelers Depot's Troy Montgomery. "But I think the play of Joey Porter Jr. this year has been really, really good. My son said to me this morning, 'How are we gonna stop Nico Collins?' I said I'd put Joey Porter Jr. on him. I would let Joey follow him, just like we used to do with Ike Taylor.

"You're gonna live and die with the penalties, and he may get some holdings, some (pass interferences), but I trust him playing against a guy like that and being like, 'You got him...' I would strongly consider not even giving him help... I'm challenging you to step up. You're not a rookie anymore. It's your time. You want to be elite? Here you go."

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts on the field against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Numbers Behind Porter's Campaign

The 2023 second-round pick has really come into his own this season, allowing just a 48.3 percent completion rate in coverage on 60 targets, per Pro Football Focus.

Additionally, Porter has allowed more than two receptions in a single game (six in Week 16) against him just once since Week 9 while not giving up a touchdown all year, per PFF.

Penalties have been an issue for him at times, as Roethlisberger alluded to, though he's been called for just three since Week 10.

With a career-high 16 passes defended under his belt and no touchdowns as well, Porter has placed himself in elite territory and is becoming a true No. 1 corner for Pittsburgh.

Highlighting Porter's Matchup vs. Collins

Porter has great size for a corner at 6-foot-2 and 193 pounds, but Collins has him beat in that department at 6-foot-4 and 222 pounds.

Collins has crossed the 1,000-yard threshold in each of the past three seasons despite missing at least two games per campaign over that span. The 26-year-old finished this year with 1,117 yards and six touchdowns on 71 catches.

If it weren't already clear, Collins is one of the best receivers in the league. He has great chemistry with quarterback C.J. Stroud, and that duo could make the Steelers' defense pay if they aren't at the top of their game.

Porter is about as well-equipped as he can be to at least limit Collins, though, and should he come out on the right side of that matchup, Pittsburgh should feel pretty good about its chances of earning an upset win and snapping its six-game losing streak in the playoffs.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers