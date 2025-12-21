Steelers Make Roster Moves Before Lions Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding to their roster to prepare for a short-handed group of players heading into Week 16. Against the Detroit Lions, the Steelers will be without several starters, and even some key backups, meaning they need to add to fill their positions of need.

Before kickoff at Ford Field, the Steelers announced they have elevated offensive lineman Jack Driscoll and defensive back Daryl Porter from the practice squad to the active/inactive roster. Both players will be available for the game in Detroit and then will revert to the practice squad without passing through waivers afterward.

Offensive Tackle Help

Driscoll is a former fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He joined the Steelers practice squad midway through the 2025 season and was elevated last week when the team took on the Miami Dolphins.

The Steelers are without Broderick Jones, whose season ended with a neck injury in Week 12. He was placed on Injured Reserve, making Andrus Peat the starting left tackle, but the Steelers have since switched that as well.

Peat suffered a concussion in Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens, opening the door for fourth-stringer Dylan Cook to start. Now, with Peat back but Jones - and backup Calvin Anderson, who suffered a knee injury in practice - both on IR, Cook remains the starter.

Driscoll spent the last five seasons with the Eagles, playing in 67 games with 18 starts.

Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jack Driscoll (63) against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Defensive Back Help

Porter Jr., who is not related to Joey Porter Jr., will get the call up for the first time this season. Pittsburgh is without James Pierre for a second consecutive week as he recovers from a calf injury. So, Porter Jr. will serve as depth at the cornerback position.

Right now, the starters for the Steelers are Joey Porter Jr. and Asante Samuel Jr., with Brandin Echols as the backup. The team does not have a healthy backup on the active roster without Pierre.

Porter Jr. signed with the Steelers during training camp and immediately started impressing. The 2025 undrafted rookie was orginally signed by the Buffalo Bills but was released halfway through the summer. He joined Pittsburgh, where by the end of the preseason, he was in the starting rotation.

The Steelers are now looking for Porter Jr. to prove he's capable of playing special teams while also contributing on defense when needed against the Lions.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers