Steelers Lose Another Offensive Lineman to Head Injury

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens always make for physical football, and their Week 14 matchup is no exception. The Steelers' offensive line entered the game down one of their starters after left tackle Broderick Jones suffered a neck injury that forced him onto the team's Reserved/Injured List.

Starting in place of Jones the past two weeks has been veteran Andrus Peat, a former Pro Bowl guard with the New Orleans Saints. Peat played well in relief of Jones against the Buffalo Bills in Week 13, but his Week 14 contest started off on rockier footing. The lineman was called for a false start penalty during their opening offensive drive and a holding call during their first possession of the second half.

During another second-half possession, Peat suffered an apparent lower-body injury that forced him out of the game. After being tended to on the field, he was brought to the blue medical tent and then was seen walking slowly to the Steelers' locker room.

The Steelers announced shortly after that Peat was being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to the game.

#Steelers OT Andrus Peat is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is questionable to return to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 7, 2025

Injury Impact on Steelers

Without Peat, the Steelers pivot to another backup option at the left tackle position. Already shorthanded entering the game, the organization elevated 27-year-old lineman Dylan Cook to the active roster before taking on the Ravens. As Peat was taken to the blue medical tent, Cook took his place at the LT position for the first snap of his NFL career.

Cook comes in with three years of experience, despite not playing in a game before this injury situation. Standing at 6'6" and over 300 pounds, he's a long and athletic tackle who has been fighting for a roster spot in Pittsburgh the past few seasons.

Cook also represents the Steelers moving to their fourth-string option at the tackle position. The whole reason Cook was elevated to the active roster was due to an injury to Calvin Anderson, the team's other swing lineman, who can play tackle.

The Steelers certainly did not anticipate bringing Cook in as left tackle, but the next man-up mentality is on display for Pittsburgh. The offense is looking for consistency as they try to take back their lead in the AFC North. Cook is the next player to get the call as the Steelers seek their seventh win of the season.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers