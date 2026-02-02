Steelers Free Agency: Top Three Needs as Offseason Begins

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a number of holes to fill on their roster before they begin the 2026 season. Despite 10 wins and an AFC North division title in 2025, the organization has nothing but questions at multiple key positions.

The 2026 NFL Draft is pivotal for the Steelers. They can likely add a starting wide receiver there and hopefully land some promising pieces on both sides of the ball.

Free agency will be just as key for the franchise. Armed with roughly $45 million in salary cap space, the eight-most this offseason according to OverTheCap's projections, they can significantly improve their roster in a hurry if they prioritize these positions.

Middle Linebacker - Make Up for Past Mistakes

The Steelers took a huge swing on Patrick Queen in 2024, signing him to the richest free-agent deal in organization history. He was a Pro Bowl player in 2024, but inconsistencies plagued his 2025 campaign. Still owed $17 million in the final season of his deal, the Steelers have to find a way to improve the MLB room under new coordinator Patrick Graham.

Payton Wilson is expected to take on even more responsibility, but the Steelers can add a possible stud next to him via free agency. Players like Leo Chenal, Nkobe Dean and Quay Walker top the list of available players, and each would add a ton to the defense in 2026.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) rolls out as Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) applies the pressure during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Offensive Tackle Competition

The Steelers seemingly found a new starting left tackle when Dylan Cook stepped in for an injured Broderick Jones. Cook is in line to be the starter for 2026, but Jones is still under contract.

That's simply not enough for the Steelers as they try to improve their offense and protect a potentially young and inexperienced quarterback. The free agent market is thin when it comes to starters, but there are plenty of players to add competition and depth to the tackle position. Players like Jamaree Salyer of the Los Angeles Chargers, who is just 25 years old and possesses positional versatility. Veteran Yosh Nijman has been a valuable swing tackle and run blocker with the Carolina Panthers. Braxton Jones allowed just two sacks over 210 snaps at left tackle. Any of these linemen could add valuable competition and depth without breaking the bank.

Running Mate for Joey Porter Jr.

Jalen Ramsey is staying at safety if he returns, and DeShon Elliott will be back from injury, setting the position up nicely in Pittsburgh. James Pierre emerged last season, but he could sign elsewhere in free agency, leaving the Steelers needing a running mate behind Joey Porter Jr. Defensive back is a priority at the NFL Draft, but bringing in a proven player with that lump sum of salary cap space would be the smart move.

This free agent class has plenty of number two cornerbacks available. Seattle Seahawks player Riq Woolen was connected to the team during this past season's NFL Trade Deadline, and he could cash in after a Super Bowl appearance.

If there's a dream player to get, it's Miami Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas. The 30-year-old put together a career-best showing in 2025 with 13 passes defended and two interceptions. He was an excellent one-on-one defender and was a bright spot in the Miami defense. Pairing him up with Joey Porter Jr. would give the Steelers' secondary two shutdown cornerbacks in 2026.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers