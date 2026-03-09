Steelers Easy CB Signing Might Not Be So Easy

One of the more pleasant surprises for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, retaining James Pierre won't be straightforward once the legal tampering period officially begins.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, there are right around eight to nine teams who are "expected to have preliminary interest" in Pierre.

NEW: I'm told "8 to 9" teams are currently expected to have preliminary interest in impending free agent Pittsburgh #Steelers CB James Pierre, per source. Corner is a big need in the upcoming market.



The cornerback market is relatively deep, but the fact that Pierre already appears to have a strong market forming proves that his performance in 2025 did not fly under the radar, which could help the 29-year-old cash in.

How Much Could Pierre Make?

Pierre made a career-high five starts for Pittsburgh after re-signing with the organization on a one-year deal worth the veteran's minimum last offseason.

He did not allow a touchdown in coverage, per Pro Football Reference, while holding opposing quarterbacks to a completion percentage of just 42.9 on 35 targets across 376 coverage snaps.

Spotrac has Pierre's market value currently set at a one-year contract for $1.873 million, which would mark a marginal raise from the $1.170 million salary he earned in 2025.

Can Steelers Afford to Lose Pierre?

Cornerback sticks out as one of Pittsburgh's biggest needs, and the potential departure of Pierre is a main reason why.

The team is in good shape with Joey Porter Jr. as its No. 1 option at the position following a stellar campaign that could very well earn him a top-of-the-market extension as he enters the final year of his rookie deal, but the depth is lacking.

Jalen Ramsey is not likely to be cut or traded despite the $19.5 million in cap savings that would come with doing so, meaning he could slide back down to the nickel in 2026 after playing safety during the back half of the 2025 season.

Brandin Echols also has another year left on the two-year, $6 million contract he inked with the Steelers in free agency last March, but that's about as far as it goes.

Asante Samuel Jr. is also a pending free agent for Pittsburgh, meaning the team is at risk of losing two of its top depth options at the position.

Pierre blossomed into a true impact player for the Steelers in his fifth season with the organization last year, and while there are other enticing veterans in free agency, bringing him back is the easiest path forward. The issue, though, is that his market appears to be booming, complicating matters in the process.

