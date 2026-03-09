Steelers Re-Sign Veteran CB to One-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back one of their top pending free agents before the legal tampering period officially begins.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Pittsburgh has re-signed cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. to a one-year, $4 million deal.

The Steelers were set to enter free agency with a major need at the position. While the team could still feasibly look to add another cornerback on the open market, it's likely no longer a pressing priority for the organization with Samuel back in the fold.

Samuel Jr.'s Performance with Steelers

After undergoing spinal fusion surgery in April 2025, Samuel Jr. was cleared to play in early November of this past year.

He reportedly had a number of options as a free agent, but he ultimately opted to sign to Pittsburgh's practice squad on November 12.

Samuel later made his debut for the team in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills and went on to sign to the 53-man roster on December 2.

The 26-year-old appeared in a total of six regular season contests for the Steelers down the stretch, logging 10 tackles and an interception over 222 defensive snaps. Samuel also started Pittsburgh's Wild Card round matchup vs. the Houston Texans.

What Does Samuel Jr.'s Return Mean for Pittsburgh's Secondary?

With Samuel Jr. back in the fold, the Steelers' cornerback room is in relatively good shape.

Joey Porter Jr., who is extension-eligible as he enters the final year of his rookie deal, grew into a bona fide No. 1 option during the 2025 campaign and could very well stick around in Pittsburgh long-term.

Considering Jalen Ramsey is also ticketed to return despite the fact that the Steelers would save $19.5 million against the cap by trading or cutting him this offseason, he should slide back into the nickel after playing safety from Week 9 on last year.

Brandin Echols is a key depth piece with inside-out flexibility who signed a two-year, $6 million contract with Pittsburgh as a free agent last offseason and was largely solid for the team in 2025.

With those three in the mix alongside Samuel, the Steelers should feel relatively comfortable about where they stand at cornerback.

Re-signing James Pierre, who NFL insider Josina Anderson reported has generated quite a bit of early interest, now becomes a bit more complicated for Pittsburgh, but there is still room on the roster if the team is interested in doing so.

