PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have inked all but one of their 2026 NFL Draft class members to their rookie contracts. The one exception to that is third-round pick, Drew Allar.

The Steelers selected the quarterback with the 76th overall pick in this recent draft, and he stands to make a total exceeding $7 million over the life of this contract. That also includes a signing bonus of roughly $1.6 million, according to Spotrac's contract projections.

Still, the 22-year-old is one of just a handful of draft picks who haven't signed their first NFL contracts. It's become a bit of a concern as the team prepares for training camp, but the real reason for the delay might be simpler than many think.

Steelers Not Alone in Waiting Game

While reviewing Allar's contract situation, I discovered something I had completely overlooked in previous discussions and articles.

Allar is not alone in a contractual standoff. He is one of four quarterbacks taken in the first three rounds yet to sign their deals. One player in particular is the obvious holdup in all of this.

That player is Arizona Cardinals draft pick Carson Beck. The first pick of the third round is the missing piece in all of this. Similar to Allar, Beck is in line for a total payday of around $7.4 million and a $1.8 million signing bonus.

It seems clear that there is a game of chicken at play between rookie quarterbacks and their franchises. As the top player in the third round, Beck sets the market for guaranteed money. Until Beck signs, Allar won't.

And it seems like Beck's camp is waiting for the unsigned first-round quarterbacks, Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson, plus second-round edge rusher Gabe Jacas, before he signs his own deal.

That leaves the Steelers and several other franchises locked in this waiting game that they can't quite get out of.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Should Steelers Panic?

This should be taken as good news for the Steelers. While Allar hasn't signed yet, this update rules out any potential rift between the two sides. It's not a matter of whether Allar wants to sign in Pittsburgh or of some other behind-closed-doors matter.

The issue is quite simple. Rookie quarterbacks aren't signing yet. The exact reason why isn't important, although it's likely a matter of guaranteed money or signing bonuses, if I had to guess. All the Steelers and the fanbase need to know is that until the Cardinals sign Carson Beck, Allar won't be signing with the Steelers.

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