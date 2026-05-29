Drew Allar Has First Good Day With Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback battle is between Will Howard and Mason Rudolph, but Drew Allar is the name everyone expects to be on the roster no matter what, and the third-round pick is starting to show why.

Allar has struggled since joining the Steelers. The Penn State product needed to reshape almost his entire knowledge of the quarterback position and relearn it all under Mike McCarthy. He looks like he has a different throwing motion, three-step drop and pretty much everything else.

At first, that caused issues. It still does for the most part. But the opening week of Organized Team Activities, Allar struggled. His passes were inaccurate, he looked like he was thinking more than doing and because of that, he wasn't able to play smoothly.

This week, there was a step forward. For the first time since joining the Steelers, Allar had a day where everyone seemed a little impressed with the rookie quarterback.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What Stood Out

Allar's biggest progression was probably his accuracy. There were multiple times when he made a throw that landed right in the money basket of a wide receiver who was maybe 20 or so yards down the field. One of them was probably 30 or 40 yards past the line of scrimmage.

It was instant reminders that Allar does have an elite arm; it's just a matter of figuring out how to properly use it. And if he's starting to get these throws down with his new mechanics, that's a good sign of being able to put the pieces together as a whole over time.

His confidence also appeared to be there more than it was a week ago. Yes, that's natural, but how quick it's progressing it a positive. If you asked me last week when I thought Allar was going to look good, I wouldn't have said this spring. I would've been wrong.

Now, there were times when Allar didn't look good. During an individual drill when quarterbacks had the ball off, roll out, catch a pitch and throw it to the sideline, Allar struggled. It just felt like a lot was happening and he couldn't move fast enough.

Nothing is going to be perfect this early, though.

All the first good days means is that he got it out of the way. He can now stack them, or at least try to utlize it to understand where he has made strides and see what worked in those moments.

That's a step in the right direction. One Allar desperately needed before the break.

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