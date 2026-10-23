Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Wanted a Few Extra Days in Paris

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers arrived in Paris, France, with just 48 hours before kickoff in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints.

Just like last year against the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland, the Steelers traveled overnight on Thursday, landing Friday morning in Paris and planning to go straight to work. This year, they decided to cancel practice due to inclement weather, refocusing their plan as they finalize preparation for the Saints on Sunday.

The plan is one the team came up with months ago and will likely stick with moving forward for international trips as well. Meanwhile, the Saints flew over to Paris on Monday, giving themselves the entire week to prepare and acclimate themselves to the changes.

Something quarterback Aaron Rodgers would've liked to experience just once throughout his career.

Speaking with the media over in France, Rodgers didn't have much to say about the safety concerns due to the protests happening in Paris, but did open up about wanting to come over a little earlier in the week.

"I played in three countries now, and each of them we've left on Thursday early evening. Would have been nice one time to come over on a Monday," Rodgers said.

He had a similar sentiment last year when addressing the travel to Dublin. With the team's 2025 win over the Vikings, though, they were bound to stick to a formula that worked for them.

As for the concerns from fans over the protests and unrest happening in the country, Rodgers is putting his faith in the NFL. Something all of the Steelers' players and staff have reiterated throughout the week.

"I definitely think that the NFL is alert to what's going on. This game means a lot to the NFL. If it was unsafe, then I'm sure we wouldn't be here," Rodgers said.

Aaron Rodgers on safety concerns in Paris amid the ongoing demonstrations: “I definitely think that the NFL is alert to what's going on. This game means a lot to the NFL. If it was unsafe, then I'm sure we wouldn't be here.” pic.twitter.com/leCjXeE0Xv — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) October 23, 2026

As for the Steelers' plans this weekend, they'll likely give the players a chance to explore the city, but in groups. Last year, players were able to utilize most of Friday night and Saturday afternoon to explore the city of Dublin. Some, like star wide receiver DK Metcalf, chose to stay back and view it as a business trip.

DK Metcalf, asked if there was a country he would like to play a next international game at:



“No, sir, because I really don’t like traveling outside the U.S. to play football.” — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 23, 2026

Rodgers has 12 touchdowns to five interceptions this season and has been the focal point of the offense for most of the season. Last week, he threw the ball 49 times for 253 yards and two touchdowns in the team's comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While exploring Paris might be on his agenda, winning a game will top the list. And the Steelers are going to need him to move to 5-2 on the season before returning to the States and hosting the Cleveland Browns.