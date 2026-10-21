Aaron Rodgers Check-In: Steelers Getting Enough From QB?

The Pittsburgh Steelers, after a comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6, have now started 4-2 for a fourth-straight season.

They made the playoffs in each of those prior three instances, which bodes well for the Steelers and Aaron Rodgers to make it back there in the future Hall of Famer's final season of his career.

Rodgers, who looked like he was on his way out of Pittsburgh once Mike Tomlin stepped down in January, opted to return for one last run once the organization hired Mike McCarthy, his former head coach for over a decade from 2006 to 2018 with the Green Bay Packers.

Now that the season is a third of the way finished, let's put together a report card for Rodgers and dive into how he's performed for the Steelers thus far in 2026.

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to throw in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Interception Total is Misleading

Rodgers has thrown five interceptions (tied for seventh-most in the NFL) through six contests and is on pace for roughly 14, assuming he plays in all 17 of Pittsburgh's regular season games.

That would be quite the jump from the seven he threw for the Steelers in 2025, and it would also represent his career-high in a single year.

Rodgers has always done a great job of protecting the ball, and it's easy to assume that his decision-making or ability to process defenses has dropped at 42 years old based on his interception total up to this point.

That simply isn't the case, however. Three of Rodgers' five picks have deflected off the hands of a Pittsburgh receiver, with the first example coming on a screen to Germie Bernard in Week 2, the second on an in-breaker to Roman Wilson in Week 3 and the third on a screen to Darnell Washington in Week 6.

Additionally, one of Rodgers' two interceptions against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4 was on a last-ditch throw downfield while trailing by three points with 10 seconds left in the game, so it's hard to blame him too much for that play.

Rodgers is on Pace for Huge Season

Rodgers unquestionably has his limitations given his age. There are times where he steps into sacks, he does hold onto the ball too long sometimes, and his lack of mobility does hold back Pittsburgh's offense in the modern NFL.

At the same time, Rodgers has played about as well as the Steelers could've realistically hoped upon reuniting with McCarthy.

Though he's tied for the third-most sacks taken of any quarterback in the league with 19 (per Next Gen Stats) and has had to play behind an offensive line that, at best, has been inconsistent in pass protection, Rodgers has still operated well from the pocket.

With 1,487 yards (eighth-most in the NFL) and 12 touchdowns (tied for fourth-most) through six weeks, Rodgers is on pace for 4,213 yards and 34 touchdowns this season.

If he reaches those numbers, it would be his most yards in a single year since 2020 and his most touchdowns since 2021. That touchdown total would also tie Ben Roethlisberger (2018) for the most in a season in franchise history.

Considering Rodgers won MVP in both 2020 and 2021 with the Packers, that's a good omen for both him and Pittsburgh moving forward.

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to pas against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grading Rodgers' Play Through Six Weeks

It is worth pointing out, though, that Rodgers has not been overly efficient. His 61.4 completion percentage is the 11th-worst among qualified passers (per Next Gen Stats) and a pass EPA of -48.9 is the third-lowest mark under the same criteria.

Rodgers, and the Steelers' offense as a whole, must clean some things up if they want to remain in playoff contention and make noise should they get there.

Again, Rodgers hasn't been perfect, but that never should've been the expectation. He's playing at a similar level to what he showcased in 2025 and has arguably even improved with a better infrastructure around him in McCarthy's system.

As long as he keeps up his current level of play and production, Pittsburgh should feel pretty good about its chances of making it back to the postseason for a fourth straight year, and that's really all it can ask for out of Rodgers.

Grade: B