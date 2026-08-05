Steelers Have Another Potential Trade Partner in NFC

Another NFC South team could line up as a potential trade partner with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Atlanta Falcons EDGE rusher Jalon Walker, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is believed to have torn his ACL during a training camp practice, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Steve Wyche.

#Falcons promising edge Jalon Walker is feared to have torn his ACL, per me and @wyche89, a potential brutal injury for this defense.



Walker will have an MRI to confirm the injury from practice today, which drew an emotional reaction from his team. pic.twitter.com/Io6ldOVVeu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2026

Walker finished with 5.5 sacks over 15 games as a rookie and is a promising up-and-coming pass rusher, leaving the Falcons in a tough spot heading into the regular season.

Much like the Carolina Panthers, who saw their own second-year EDGE rusher in Nic Scourton recently go down with a season-ending injury, Atlanta could call up the Steelers and see if there's a trade to be made for one of their options at the position.

Do Steelers Line Up For a Trade With The Falcons?

The Falcons' depth at EDGE rusher is pretty poor now that Walker would appear to be out long-term.

James Pearce Jr., another first-rounder in the 2025 NFL Draft, may still potentially face a suspension stemming from three felony charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police, and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person as well as a misdemeanor for felony aggravated stalking earlier in the offseason.

Atlanta signed Azeez Ojulari and Samson Ebukam in free agency as depth, but neither is anything to write home about.

As such, the Falcons could use a high-end EDGE rusher to replace Walker as they look to compete in a wide-open division.

With one of the best collections of talent at the position across the NFL, Pittsburgh is in a spot to trade from that area of strength.

Nick Herbig is off the table after signing a four-year, $100 million extension in June, and trading T.J. Watt would likely prove to be tough in the midst of his three-year, $123 extension he agreed to last summer while also taking a step back from a production standpoint in 2025.

Dec 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) reacts to the crowd against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

That leaves Alex Highsmith as the clearest and most logical trade candidate among the Steelers' EDGE rushers.

Highsmith could handle a No. 1 role, having led the team with 9.5 sacks last season, and he's entering the penultimate campaign of a cheap four-year, $68 million contract relative to his talent level.

Paying three EDGE rushers a ton of money at the same time is nearly inconceivable, or at the very least not a smart decision from a roster-building perspective.

Highsmith's long-term future with Pittsburgh is in question as a result. A second-round pick feels like an appropriate price tag for the organization to set, and if Atlanta is willing to meet it, perhaps a deal could come together.

With the fit being so practical, Highsmith is a top name to watch if the Falcons get aggressive in looking to fill their newfound hole at EDGE rusher.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!