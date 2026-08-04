Steelers Considering Massive Aaron Rodgers Mistake

PITTSBURGH -- No quarterback who's thrown over 8,000 passes needs to play extra games, but somehow, the Pittsburgh Steelers have convinced themselves it's a possibility.

"He (wants me out there for) 30 or 40 plays. I said, ‘Mike, if you want me to play, I’ll play.’ I’m not saying I want to do it. But if he wants me to, I will."

That's a conversation Aaron Rodgers had with head coach Mike McCarthy, which he told Mike Silver of The Athletic about.

"Those decisions are really gonna be made once we get up to it," McCarthy then said to the media at training camp. "Trust me, I have a lot of ideas. ... We have plans, but being a healthy system, let's see what happens. A lot can happen between now and [then].

"He'd like to play. I would like to see him play. But we won't make a decision until we get all the way up to it because there's more that goes into that than having one player play. It's the culmination of players."

In what world does it make sense for Rodgers to play in the preseason? To risk the health of a 42-year-old passer who's played in 264 games just for a series or two against the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets. Even with them being Rodgers' former teams.

Steelers Would Be Making Huge Mistake

The Steelers hired McCarthy and re-signed Rodgers for one reason - to win a Super Bowl. It's not to enjoy this final run together or create a feel-good story. It's to take a team that hasn't won a playoff game in nearly a decade and make them a contender in 2026.

If you lose Rodgers, all of that goes out the window, the season is essentially over, and McCarthy's first year looks like a bust.

Maybe the hiring does as well.

Rodgers and McCarthy spent 12 years together in Green Bay. Yes, McCarthy's offense won't be exactly the same, but it'll be close enough. And something everyone should know about Rodgers is that he's the smartest football player you've ever been around. He recalls moments and plays from 10, 20 years ago. He remembers this offense, and it's not a problem for him to learn the changes.

He doesn't need extra time in exhibition games.

The preseason is about getting acclimated to being hit. Something a 42-year-old quarterback doesn't need to be doing before Week 1.

The risk isn't even close to the reward in this scenario, and McCarthy putting Rodgers on the field at any point during the preseason is a mistake he shouldn't even be considering.

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