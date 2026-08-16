Steelers End Physical Practice with Huge Fight

The Pittsburgh Steelers engaged in a huge fight towards the end of one of their final practices of training camp.

Rookie safety Robert Spears-Jennings laid a big hit on wide receiver Max Hurleman during 11-on-11s, which served as the inciting incident.

Absolutely huge brawl at the end of Steelers practice in a red zone drill. It started when S Robert Jennings-Spears hammered WR Max Helerman at the goal line.



It ended with TE Jaheim Bell unloading punches on S DeShon Elliott.



Full team involved (and nearly the media, too) pic.twitter.com/5rwS6sL2XK — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) August 16, 2026

Tight end Lance Mason, whom the Steelers claimed off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks last week, got into the mix and raised exception to Spears-Jennings' hit as the entire offense and defense mixed it up.

Tight end Jaheim Bell proceeded to get into it with safety DeShon Elliott as part of the entire ordeal too.

Inside linebacker Elandon Roberts, in one of his first days back with the team after agreeing to a one-year deal earlier in the week, appeared to set the tone with a couple of big hits throughout the day on running back Travis Homer and wide receiver Levi Wentz.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor noted that offensive guard Mason McCormick had been "chirping" Roberts for a coupe of reps leading up to the fight as part of a particularly contentious conclusion to practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

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