Steelers Add Former Seahawks TE Off Waivers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added a tight end to their roster as their second week of training camp nears its conclusion.

Per KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson, the Steelers have claimed Lance Mason off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.

#Steelers awarded tight end Lance Mason off waivers from #Seahawks, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 7, 2026

Mason transferred to Wisconsin for his final season of college in 2025. Over 12 games for the program, he finished with 398 yards and four touchdowns.

Prior to joining the Badgers, Mason played at Missouri State. He logged a combined 210 yards over 22 games between the 2022 and 2023 campaigns before breaking out for 590 yards and six touchdowns in 2024.

Mason was not selected in the 2026 NFL Draft and signed with the Seahawks on May 1 before being let go during camp.

He now joins a tight end room where Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Riley Nowakowski, who will also see time at fullback, are essentially locks to make the 53-man roster.

Robert Tonyan is making a real case to join that group given his connection to Aaron Rodgers and how productive he's been in camp.

As a result, Mason's likeliest outcome in Pittsburgh is that he'll land on the practice squad assuming the team would want him back in that role once and if he clears waivers.

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