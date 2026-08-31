Steelers Make First Round of Practice Squad Signings

After cutting down their roster to the 53-man limit, the Pittsburgh Steelers' initial practice squad for the 2026 season is taking form.

General manager Omar Khan revealed that the following players have been signed to the Steelers' practice squad:

RB Travis Homer

RB Lew Nichols

WR/RB Max Hurleman

WR Brandon Smith

TE Lake McRee

OL Doug Nester

OL Steven Jones

DT Esezi Otomewo

DT Kyler Baugh

DB Doneiko Slaughter

DB Sebastian Castro

OLB Jacoby Windmon

OLB Julius Welschof

Safety Juanyeh Thomas is also expected to join Pittsburgh's practice squad, per a prior report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Welschof, as he has in the past, will fall into the NFL's International Pathway Program (IPP) and not count against the 16-player practice squad limit, giving the Steelers an extra 17th player.

Assuming the addition of Thomas will become official in the near future, the Steelers would then have three more practice squad spots left to fill heading into the regular season.

None of Pittsburgh's players who were subject to waivers were claimed by other teams, and the organization also did not land any outside players via waivers either.

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