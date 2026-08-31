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Steelers Make First Round of Practice Squad Signings

The Pittsburgh Steelers are close to filling out their practice squad.
Jack Markowski|
Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols III (35) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols III (35) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Pittsburgh Steelers

After cutting down their roster to the 53-man limit, the Pittsburgh Steelers' initial practice squad for the 2026 season is taking form.

General manager Omar Khan revealed that the following players have been signed to the Steelers' practice squad:

  • RB Travis Homer
  • RB Lew Nichols
  • WR/RB Max Hurleman
  • WR Brandon Smith
  • TE Lake McRee
  • OL Doug Nester
  • OL Steven Jones
  • DT Esezi Otomewo
  • DT Kyler Baugh
  • DB Doneiko Slaughter
  • DB Sebastian Castro
  • OLB Jacoby Windmon
  • OLB Julius Welschof

Safety Juanyeh Thomas is also expected to join Pittsburgh's practice squad, per a prior report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Welschof, as he has in the past, will fall into the NFL's International Pathway Program (IPP) and not count against the 16-player practice squad limit, giving the Steelers an extra 17th player.

Assuming the addition of Thomas will become official in the near future, the Steelers would then have three more practice squad spots left to fill heading into the regular season.

None of Pittsburgh's players who were subject to waivers were claimed by other teams, and the organization also did not land any outside players via waivers either.

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Jack Markowski
JACK MARKOWSKI

Jack is a New Jersey native who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh as a Media & Professional Communications major in 2024 who is now covering the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees for On SI.

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