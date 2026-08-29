Steelers-Cowboys Trade Grades: Pittsburgh Deals OT Broderick Jones to Dallas

Ahead of the NFL cutdown deadline on Sunday, several teams began making trades as every squad works to finalize its 53-man roster.

One of the most notable trades took place between the Cowboys and Steelers, as Pittsburgh dealt offensive tackle Broderick Jones and a fourth-round pick to Dallas in exchange for third- and sixth-round picks, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. Jones, a 2023 first-round pick, is coming off a season-ending neck injury that caused him to miss the final six games of the 2025 season. With his future uncertain following a serious injury, the Steelers have decided to move on and are sending Jones to the Cowboys.

Tyler Guyton's had a really good camp. So Broderick Jones will compete at right tackle and give Dallas depth at both spots. He still has to take a physical, which is obviously a critical piece to the deal going down. https://t.co/96ZfN5t2aX — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 29, 2026

As Jones heads to a new team, here’s a look at how both teams fared in the trade.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are not afraid to make a trade, and in this case, they acquired offensive line depth in Jones, who can serve as their swing tackle or potentially even compete for the right tackle spot. Jones has started 38 games for the Steelers over his first three seasons, and brings experience to the Cowboys offensive line. If this preseason has shown anything, it’s that offensive line depth is not strong across the league. Jones is a solid addition as a swing tackle and depth piece, particularly for a Cowboys offensive line that is already pretty good. If he doesn’t pan out, he will depart in free agency next offseason anyway.

This is the second consecutive year the Cowboys are making a major trade with the Steelers, after picking up receiver George Pickens and a sixth-round pick from Pittsburgh for a third- and fifth-round pick in 2025. That trade proved to be a major hit, and the Cowboys will hope this one is successful as well.

While the Cowboys are not giving up a ton of capital—especially since they are getting a fourth-rounder in return—the price for Jones was a bit steep, and is thus reflected in their grade.

Grade: C+

Pittsburgh Steelers

Both Jones and the Steelers found themselves in an unfortunate situation when he suffered a serious neck injury last season. Pittsburgh ultimately chose to move on, shifting Troy Fautanu to left tackle, drafting Max Iheanachor in the first round and declining Jones’s fifth-year option. Offensive line remains a strength on the Steelers’ roster, and they should be able to withstand the loss of Jones, who was not expected to stay beyond the 2027 campaign.

The 2026 season is the final year of Jones’s rookie deal, and with his future in Pittsburgh highly in doubt, it was a good move for the Steelers to get a nice return for a player that likely wasn’t going to start for them anyway. The 2027 draft is expected to be loaded with talent, which makes the extra draft picks particularly nice—especially if the Steelers need more capital to move up to draft their future quarterback. Even if they don’t need those extra picks to bring in a quarterback, the picks are still important for the Steelers to continue infusing an older roster with younger talent.

Grade: B+