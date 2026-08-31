Steelers Practice Squad Tracker: Every Addition After Roster Cuts

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have trimmed their roster to 53 players and now need to turn their attention to the free agents who have become available.

While the initial 53-man roster could hold, changes are always possible. You never know who got cut elsewhere who will end up on Pittsburgh's roster before kickoff in Week 1.

Outside of the active roster, though, the Steelers need to sign 16 players to their practice squad, and could add an international player as well, who would not take up a roster spot. Anyone who went unclaimed through waivers or was cut as a veteran and could sign at any time is eligible to join the Steelers' practice squad.

The waiver claim window ends at 1 p.m. ET on Aug. 31, making all unclaimed players eligible to be signed by any team.

Steelers Practice Squad Signings:

DB Juanyeh Thomas (per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler)

OT Doug Nester (per his agent Brett Tessler)

Analysis of Pittsburgh's Practice Squad

Thomas spent parts of three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys under Mike McCarthy from 2022 to 2024. He was placed on the reserve/NFI list last November due to migraines and signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason before being cut ahead of the roster cutdown deadline.

Nester is coming off a strong preseason and is now set to spend his third year on the Steelers' practice squad.

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