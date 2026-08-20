Steelers Might Have Trade Partner for Mason Rudolph

A potential trade partner for Mason Rudolph could be emerging for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to ESPN Radio's Jake Asman (per 93.7 The Fan's Donny Chedrick), the New York Jets may be in the market for a veteran quarterback next to Geno Smith and rookie Cade Klubnik, with Rudolph's name reportedly coming up amidst that prospective search.

“The Jets could be in the market for a veteran QB… Mason Rudolph’s name has come up.” 👀@JakeAsman from ESPN Radio in NY says the Jets could call the #Steelers if they want a vet behind Geno Smith. Added that Aaron Glenn won't want to count on Cade Klubnik saving his job. pic.twitter.com/Se5XBphTL2 — Donny Football (@DonChed54) August 19, 2026

Rudolph won't have a chance to audition for the Jets when Pittsburgh hosts them for the second game of the preseason.

Regardless, perhaps the Steelers will explore the trade market for the 31-year-old despite the fact that he remains the favorite to win the team's backup quarterback job over Will Howard.

Should Steelers Actually Consider Trading Rudolph?

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on August 19 that he, "saw what he needed to," from Rudolph in Pittsburgh's 28-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the preseason opener, which is why he will not suit up vs. New York.

In that matchup with the Packers, Rudolph earned the start and completed 10 of his 11 passing attempts for 93 yards.

McCarthy has been complementary of Rudolph at every turn this summer, and that doesn't necessarily come as a surprise. He's not a ceiling raiser by any means, but the value in having a reliable, experienced veteran as your No. 2 signal caller can't be overstated in the NFL.

At the same time, Pittsburgh is committed to developing both of its quarterback prospects in Howard and Drew Allar.

As a result, it appears the Steelers are going to lend serious credence to the idea of keeping four signal callers on their 53-man roster due to the fact that Howard has fallen behind Rudolph in the race for the backup role.

That's simply not a smart strategy when it comes to roster building, however, so maybe Pittsburgh would actually be open to sending Rudolph elsewhere if there's enough confidence in Howard alongside interest in the former around the league, including from the Jets.

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) throws a pass during the first half of a game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Could Pittsburgh Get for Rudolph?

On an expiring deal, Rudolph isn't going to fetch some crazy package from New York or any other team in a potential trade.

Still, the Steelers would at least be able to recoup a Day 3 pick, even if it falls in the sixth round or so. Perhaps a fifth-rounder wouldn't be off the table either.

A Rudolph trade doesn't feel likely, but there is an opportunity there for Pittsburgh to pick up an asset if the organization were to put him on the block.

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