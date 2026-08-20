Will Howard Understands Steelers True QB Battle

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a strong declaration with their quarterback plans against the New York Jets. After having seen enough from Mason Rudolph, head coach Mike McCarthy plans to play only Will Howard and Drew Allar in their second preseason game.

It's a huge opportunity for both Steelers quarterbacks, but there's no doubting the pressure Howard is under in his first NFL start. Even in a preseason setting, he has to perform well, or else his next start might come with another franchise.

Amidst a battle to make the roster, the one aspect you cannot doubt about Howard is his intelligence. That was apparent during his time in the NCAA, but over his first two training camps with the organization, his awareness and understanding of the game and situation he's in displays wisdom beyond his years. He showed off that wisdom again when asked about the competition between himself and Allar to make the roster.

"It's me versus me, everyday," he said. "I'm just trying to get better every single day... We let the decision-makers make those (roster) decisions, but all I can control is what I can do."

Howard Eager to Battle First-Team Defenses

What this start means more than anything is that Howard will face at least some first-team players when the Steelers take on the Jets. While he played against mostly second-string players in the first preseason matchup, he will undoubtedly face stiffer competition in Week Two of the preseason.

Still, he's eager to take advantage of his next opportunity and show what he's capable of.

"Just excited to go out there and get another opportunity," he said. "Just want to show the fanbase and myself and everybody that I'm capable of playing at this level."

Can Howard Earn A Roster Spot Against Jets?

There is a real feeling growing that the Steelers might keep four quarterbacks on the roster when the regular season begins. It would be a completely unexpected twist compared to where things started in the offseason, but head coach Mike McCarthy has not shied away from the possibility.

What he's smartly done, in the meantime, is place that decision in the players' hands. As long as Howard makes smart decisions in the pocket and emulates the second half of his performance against the Green Bay Packers, he's making McCarthy's decision for him. He'll have no choice but to keep all four signal-callers, despite the potential roster issues that causes.

That's all up to Howard and Allar's play over the next two games, however. If the youngsters falter, a whole new set of options become possible, but Howard still controls his own fate.

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