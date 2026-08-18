Steelers Insider Drops Mason Rudolph Hint for Next Year

Even though he's not necessarily a lock to make the 53-man roster this season, one Pittsburgh Steelers insider believes there's a good chance the team will still look to bring back Mason Rudolph in 2027.

During an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" on August 14, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac noted that he'd "expect" the Steelers to explore re-signing Rudolph once he reaches free agency next offseason due to a multitude of factors.

"Mason Rudolph's a free agent," Dulac said. "Now I would expect them to re-sign him. Mason likes it here, he always has. He certainly loves playing for Mike McCarthy. So, if they want to bring him back, they will."

Dulac stated that he thinks Pittsburgh will carry four quarterbacks on its 53-man roster this year, which would take away any suspense regarding who'd otherwise be the odd man out in the race for the backup job between Rudolph and Will Howard.

As a result, even if Howard secures the No. 2 spot on the depth chart instead of Rudolph, Dulac thinks the latter would stick around with the Steelers regardless in 2026 and perhaps beyond.

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) passes against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is Holding Onto Rudolph a Good Idea for Pittsburgh?

Rudolph's first game action in McCarthy's system was a success, as he threw for 93 yards while completing 10 of his 11 passing attempts in the team's preseason-opening win over the Green Bay Packers.

Howard and Drew Allar both turned in strong performances as well, though Rudolph didn't give up any ground in the backup race and essentially did exactly what was expected out of him in that contest.

McCarthy has openly lauded Rudolph, particularly throughout training camp, and the 31-year-old still feels like the favorite to ultimately enter the regular season as Pittsburgh's No. 2 signal caller.

He's a prototypical backup and a coach's best friend, in that he doesn't make any egregious mistakes and is a low-ceiling, high-floor game manager that can keep the offense afloat if Aaron Rodgers goes down at any point during the year.

Having another reliable veteran works to the benefit of McCarthy, but only if it doesn't result in Howard, who is under contract through 2028 and has some upside moving forward, losing his roster spot and being exposed to waivers.

That worry goes out the window if the Steelers do in fact keep four quarterbacks this season. If the decision comes down to Rudolph or Howard in the end, however, a far more compelling case can be made to keep the latter rather than the former.

Pittsburgh's potential interest in retaining Rudolph for the 2027 campaign makes sense considering he'd likely be the only veteran in the room and would provide strong insurance for whichever young signal caller gets the starting nod, whether it be Howard, Allar or even a rookie.

When it comes to 2026, though, holding onto him over Howard or making the decision to keep four signal callers just doesn't real like the best course of action for the Steelers.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!