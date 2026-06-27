Steelers Named Best Landing Spot for Former Patriots WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers could still use another wide receiver, and one of the top veterans left on the free agent market is a potential fit.

On his self-titled podcast, former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman identified the Steelers as a team that could take a chance on Stefon Diggs.

“I think a team with a young receiving corps [or] an inexperienced receiving corps could take a shot at him,” Sherman said. “Could the Pittsburgh Steelers use him? I think they could.”

Diggs was cut by the New England Patriots one season into a three-year, $63.5 million contract. He helped the team make a surprise run to the Super Bowl alongside Drake Maye with a 1,013-yard campaign, and perhaps the 32-year-old could slot in as the final piece to Pittsburgh's revamped receiver room.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Would Diggs Ever Become a Real Option for the Steelers?

On paper, adding a player of Diggs' caliber is enticing for Pittsburgh in a year where attempting to contend is the name of the game.

With Aaron Rodgers heading into what looks like the last hurrah of his NFL career, stockpiling talent and essentially taking more pressure off of him should be a priority for the organization.

The additions of Michael Pittman Jr. and Germie Bernard this offseason already accomplished that goal, though with a noticeable lack of proven depth beyond them and DK Metcalf, the Steelers would do well to address that hole this summer.

The main question as it pertains to Diggs, however, is whether or not he would jump at the opportunity to sign with the team when there's no guarantee he'd start or be a top target in Mike McCarthy's offense.

It's not always easy for a player to come in late and integrate themselves within a new system. Diggs proved he still has a good amount left in the tank and is capable of handling a large role in the NFL, but there's simply not much of an avenue towards copious amounts of yards in Pittsburgh considering he'd have to compete with Metcalf, Pittman Jr., Bernard, Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, among others.

The Steelers also have the least amount of cap space in the league, per Over the Cap, at $3.192 million. If Diggs lingers on the market for a little while longer and is willing to accept a bit of a limited role in exchange for playing for a playoff contender, than maybe he could become a realistic option.

For now, though, it doesn't feel like Pittsburgh would come in at the top of his list in terms of potential destinations, and the team itself may pass depending on the circumstances.

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