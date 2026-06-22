Aaron Rodgers Move Changes Everything for Steelers' Germie Bernard

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a narrative surrounding him that he isn't a fan of young wide receivers playing major roles within the offense. It's no knock on his leadership, nor a narrative Rodgers has agreed with, but one that brought a lot of skepticism about the team's second-round rookie.

All of which might now be gone after the latest comments from Steelers' wideout Germie Bernard.

Speaking with FOX54 News, Bernard gave some insight to how Rodgers it adapting to the new wide receiver, making it known that the 42-year-old sees a lot of potential in him - and that he's doing everything he can to help that potential.

"He’s just teaching me the game. He’s helping me catch up," Bernard said. "He sees that I have the potential to play, and so he’s pouring into me as much as I can, and I just ask questions and try to learn and be a sponge as much as I can, and receive what they’re telling me because they know the best."

Rodgers and Bernard Change Everything

This is major news not only for the Steelers, but their fanbase. There's so much concern about Bernard's role as a rookie and whether or not it will be held back because of his relationship, or lack thereof, with Rodgers.

Because Roman Wilson was pushed to the bench last year, many are nervous that Rodgers showed his hand that he doesn't respect rookies yet. Which is understandable; they haven't proven anything. But for the Steelers offense to reach its highest potential in 2026, Bernard needs to be a key piece of the game plan.

Right now, he's fighting for the starting job in the slot against Wilson. If he wins, he's viewed as the piece of the puzzle now and the biggest piece of the future moving forward. Again, only if Rodgers and he can connect in 2026.

A Sign of Good Things to Come

DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. have their roles within this offense. What the Steelers needed to fix this offseason, though, is the problem for when/if one of them is absent. If either player is to miss a game, or several games, who steps in and can they reach the level of production the two star veterans have reached?

If Bernard and Rodgers can form that connection, he becomes the backup plan for any misfortunes at the wide receiver position. A critical role for a team hoping to remain a contender this season.

So, if Rodgers is serious about giving Bernard a real shot, the Steelers offense may be in a much better place than many imagined.