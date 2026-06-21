Steelers Star Has Ceiling Much Higher Than Expected

PITTSBURGH -- It's already been a couple of months since the Pittsburgh Steelers swung a deal to acquire wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. During that time, the Steelers have continued to make moves and build excitement toward the 2026 campaign.

Lost in the shuffle of the Steelers signing Nick Herbig, Chris Boswell and Darnell Washington to extensions is how exciting an addition they have in their newest receiver. Pittman Jr. is a former Pro Bowl pass-catcher during his time with the Indianapolis Colts. For an offense that finished 25th in the NFL in yards per game, the Steelers landed another productive player just in time.

And that's what makes Pittman Jr's upside with the Steelers so high in 2026. Revitalized by a move to a franchise that believes in him and armed with a new contract, Pittman Jr. is going to surprise the league and Steelers fans with his performance this season. Not in the simple way of establishing a number two wide receiver in Pittsburgh, but because he will put up 1,000 yards or more once again in this new offense.

The DK Metcalf Effect

What so many people are already overlooking is how much Pittman Jr. will benefit from playing alongside DK Metcalf. Not only do the Steelers now have the best and most proven duo at the position in years, but they also have a motivated Pittman Jr.

His final years with the Colts were defined by him being pushed further down the depth chart and effectively out of the organization. He's not the top dog in Pittsburgh, but this fresh start is already working wonders for the veteran's career. He will now be Rodgers' trusted safety blanket in 2026. A stellar route runner who can catch anything thrown his way, Pittman Jr. is going to become a favorite quickly in the Steel City.

And then there's the team's number one weapon, Metcalf, commanding the respect and attention of the defense that he deserves. Metcalf will face the top cornerbacks. Metcalf will draw the defensive scheming.

That just leaves Pittman ready to clean up the scraps, so to speak. That's not so bad, however, when the scraps are first downs and touchdowns.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) and DK Metcalf (4) participate in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Steelers See Big Plays from Pittman Jr.

One of the first things that Pittman Jr. discussed with the media after landing in Pittsburgh was the team's vision for him. He made it clear, without going into specifics, that the Steelers' vision for him is to return to being a big-time playmaker in the NFL.

Maybe it's just the Steelers sweet-talking their new receiver. Maybe the Steelers saw him being underutilized in Indy and took advantage. Either way, Pittman shared that he and head coach Mike McCarthy see big things for him in the 2026 campaign.

"He (McCarthy) just talked about diversifying it more because my role in Indy was short, intermediate game," he explained on an offseason appearance on the Up & Adams Show. "I always felt like, every single game, I can do more. I would leave games frustrated because I always felt like I had more to offer the team."

Pittman Jr. will be heavily involved in the Steelers' offensive plans this season. That's the one thing we know for sure. He might already be fading into the background as the offseason progresses, but Michael Pittman Jr. is going to exceed 1,000 yards in his first season in Pittsburgh and reestablish himself as a premier player in the NFL.

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