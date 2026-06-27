PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers enter this next phase of the offseason with multiple questions. Is the defensive reconstruction enough to get them back into the top-10 in the NFL? Will the offense improve under new head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio?

Not only does the team as a whole face questions, but specific Steelers are facing intense scrutiny. Between new contract extensions and players facing questions surrounding their own salaries, it’s a make-or-break campaign for multiple pieces of the organization.

But that doesn’t mean things will go poorly for those players. For some, like starting linebacker Patrick Queen, 2026 is a chance to rewrite the narrative surrounding him.

The Narrative Surrounding Queen

First, let's start with the narrative currently surrounding Queen. For the fourth straight year, he recorded over 115 total tackles and played in all 17 games.

Despite the stability and production, the narrative around Queen is that he's overpaid and inconsistent. Part of that is well-founded, as Queen counts for $17.1 against the team's salary cap and is in the final year of a deal that carries an average pay of $13.5 million. That puts him just below the likes of Nick Bolton of the Kansas City Chiefs and Zach Baun of the Philadelphia Eagles for the highest-paid players at the position.

It also doesn't help that the Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the worst overall defenses in the NFL in 2025. They finished at the bottom of the league in overall defense and among the five worst passing defenses.

Needing someone to blame, Queen has become a bit of a scapegoat. But that can all change in 2026.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) drops into coverage against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

How Queen Can Change His Narrative

The biggest factor in Queen's 2026 season is new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. His arrival has created a ripple effect of positivity in the team's defense, Queen included.

Graham brings a history of versatility and deception. He utilizes pre-snap movements and disguises to trick quarterbacks and bring players into different positions.

If he can bring that type of defensive makeup to Pittsburgh, Queen will thrive. A natural downhill thumper type at linebacker, what's dragged him down during his time in Pittsburgh is wear and tear. After great starts, it's been clear that lingering injuries have dragged him down and hampered him down the stretch.

The hope with Graham, however, is that his new system alleviates some of that pressure on Queen in the early weeks. The obvious goal is for the defensive line to win at the point of attack. Combine that with moving edge rushers around the line of scrimmage and using more three-outside linebacker sets, and it should only help Queen's durability.

And if he's healthy, Queen can do his thing. He can make stops in the run game and be a decent player in coverage. Playing for a new contract, the Steelers can expect Queen's best.

That's all the Steelers need from him. Suddenly, that $17.1 million cap hit won't feel so large and cumbersome. The entire narrative can shift, and he can return to being an extremely useful and important member of the Steelers' defense.

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