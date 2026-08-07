DK Metcalf Sends Lighthearted Warning to Steelers Teammate

DK Metcalf issued a light-hearted warning to his Pittsburgh Steelers teammate after a particularly chippy practice.

After catching a pass during training camp practice on August 6 and looking to run out of bounds as the play broke down, Metcalf was hit rather hard by DeShon Elliott right near the sideline, and he immediately put his hands up in an attempt to apologize and show no ill will.

Metcalf, in a joking manner, made sure to let Elliott know he didn't approve of that entire ordeal.

A Day of Physicality for the Steelers

As mentioned earlier, the word of the day for Pittsburgh was chippy.

After Metcalf was hit by Elliott, Pat Freiermuth came to his defense as part of a contentious day between the offense and defense.

In terms of how the two units looked, the defense far outperformed the offense in almost every facet. Whether it was 1-on-1 drills between the defensive line and offensive line or team periods, where the Steelers' pass rush didn't give the team's quarterbacks any time to drop back and run anything resembling a competent passing offense.

Perhaps the discrepancy in how the two groups showed up played at least a little role in tempers flaring as often as they did throughout the entire day.

Among the other skirmishes Pittsburgh saw take place included Lew Nichols and D'Shawn Jamison go at it, which led to the pair going down to the ground.

Additionally, Payton Wilson and Ben Skowronek went at it after the former came to the defense of Patrick Queen after he too had an issue with the wide receiver.

Every team around the league is bound to have fights during training camp. It's simply just part of the game at this time of year as the ramp-up to the regular season continues, especially with the preseason on the horizon and camp being halfway at this point.

The juices are flowing across the board, and Mike McCarthy stated that he'd be worried if the team didn't have chippy, sometimes combative practices in Latrobe.

"I'd be more concerned if we didn't have that. It's part of football. It's part of the game," McCarthy said.

It may not have led to a smooth practice, especially for the offense, but it's still good for the entire team to experience some chippiness before the intensity really sets in over the next couple of weeks.

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