Steelers QBs Dress Up Like Peaky Blinders for Paris Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterbacks arrived to their Week 7 game in style.

As they get ready to face the New Orleans Saints at the Stade de France in Paris, all four of the Steelers' signal callers, as well as quarterbacks coach Tom Arth, coordinated their outfits with a "Peaky Blinders"-esque style.

By order of the Peaky Blinders pic.twitter.com/mwuwMFfooM — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 25, 2026

Though "Peaky Blinders" may be set in England instead of France, the Steelers' quarterbacks seemingly were paying homage to the popular Netflix show while over in Europe this week.

What's on the Line for Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans?

Sitting at 4-2 for a fourth straight year after making the postseason in each of the last three seasons, Pittsburgh is in an advantageous spot in the standings at the moment.

The black and gold are in a three-way tie atop the AFC North, though the Cleveland Browns hold the tiebreaker over both them and the Baltimore Ravens due to their 2-0 record in the division. In the Wild Card race, the Steelers currently own the No. 6 seed.

Pittsburgh won't have a respite upon returning home this upcoming week, instead facing Cleveland for the second and final time this season at Acrisure Stadium before going on bye in Week 9.

Given how tight the standings are both in the AFC North and in the hunt for one of three Wild Card spots in the conference, the Steelers have to take full advantage of these next two weeks.

It's still early in the season, but Pittsburgh's schedule gets noticeably tougher once it resumes action following its bye week.

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to pass during overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From a trip to Cinicinnati for Sunday Night Football in Week 10 to a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 before hosting the Denver Broncos on Black Friday in Week 12, welcoming the Houston Texans to Acrisure Stadium for Sunday Night Football in Week 13 and taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road on Monday Night Football in Week 14, the Steelers' five-game stretch immediately following their bye is an absolute gauntlet.

That doesn't take into account that Pittsburgh has to play the Ravens twice within the final four weeks of the campaign, either.

As a result, Pittsburgh cannot let its matchup against New Orleans slip through its hands.

The Saints aren't going to just roll over, and they do offer a bit of a challenge given that their offense averages the 11th-most points per game in the league with 25.3.

At the same time, New Orleans is 2-4 for a reason and has one of the worst defenses in the NFL, allowing 29.7 points per game (tied for most in the league) and 377.7 yards per game (fourth-most).

The Steelers also have to find a way to take down a Browns team that defeated them on Thursday Night Football in Week 4.

Cleveland is as formidable as it has been since its last trip to the playoffs in 2023, but that's still a contest Pittsburgh should win at Acrisure Stadium.

As long as the Steelers win their next two and push their win streak out to four games while moving to 6-2 heading into their bye week, they'll be in fantastic shape.

Being 5-3 while splitting its matchups with the Saints and the Browns won't put its season in danger by any means, but it would significantly lower Pittsburgh's margin for error moving forward with how difficult its schedule will soon become.

If they lose both, however, than the Steelers would be in serious danger.