Steelers Elevated Two WRs for Saints Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing up multiple wide receiver from their practice squad.

Before their Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints in Paris at the Stade de France, the Steelers added Brandon Smith and Brandon Johnson to their game day roster.

Smith had previously been brought up from the practice squad in Weeks 5 and 6, meaning he is now out of elevations for the year while Johnson has one remaining.

With Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) on the reserve/injured list, with the former having missed two games thus far while the latter has been out for one, Pittsburgh has been in clear need of receiver depth.

Add in the fact that Ben Skowronek (calf) will miss a second-straight contest as well, and Smith in particular has become somewhat of a key piece for the Steelers' offense after a strong summer.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Smith (87) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Has Smith Performed So Far in 2026?

Smith turned some heads during training camp and even earned some first-team reps during the Steelers' stay at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

He didn't get much of an opportunity to prove himself during the preseason, though, as he suffered a lower-body injury in the opener against the Green Bay Packers and remained out for Pittsburgh's final two exhibition games.

Smith was later released at the roster cutdown deadline on August 30 before re-signing to the Steelers' practice squad.

He was first elevated for the team's Week 5 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts after Pittman Jr. was placed on IR. Smith ended up playing 16 offensive snaps in that contest after Wilson and Skowronek went down in the first half, and while he didn't record a catch, he did help out as a blocker on Jaylen Warren's 50-yard touchdown run in a 34-22 win for Pittsburgh.

Smith came up from the practice squad once again, this time alongside Johnson, for the Steelers' Week 6 bout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Once again, Smith did not log a reception. He did, however, record 41 snaps on offense as the team's third receiver behind DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard in addition to garnering 18 special teams reps (per Pro Football Focus).

Aug 03, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Smith (87) participates in a practice session at Training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Long Will Smith Get Opportunities This Season?

There's a lot up in the air for Pittsburgh in regards to its receiver room.

It's unknown when, or if, Pittman Jr. will be activated off IR, as there seems to be some concern that he could miss the rest of the season.

At the very least, though, it feels incredibly unlikely that he'll return at the earliest possible date, which would be in Week 10 after he misses the required minimum of four games while on IR.

Wilson appears to be in better shape when it comes to making a swifter recovery for the Steelers, though he still won't be eligible to play until Week 11.

With questions about when Skowronek will be ready to take the field again as well, Pittsburgh's receiver depth is being pushed to the limit. Smith is a solid short-term answer if he were to end up signing to the 53-man roster now that he can no longer be elevated beyond this week, though general manager Omar Khan may also have to get aggressive in finding another solution from outside the organization.

Perhaps Marquez Valdes-Scantling will scratch that itch in his return to the Steelers via the practice squad given his connection with Aaron Rodgers, but he didn't show much in his five games with the team last season and is now 32-years-old.

It's possible Smith's spot will be taken by Valdes-Scantling since he has elevations left, and he may also lose out on some opportunities once Skowronek is back as well.

It also becomes even tougher to envision Smith sticking around (if he were to sign to the 53-man roster) once Wilson and/or Pittman Jr. come back, and the possibility of a trade for a receiver ahead of the November 10 deadline may still be alive.

As such, Smith likely has to take advantage of his current role in order to convince Pittsburgh to keep him around and play him again this season, which would require adding him to the 53-man roster after this week.