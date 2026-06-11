Steelers Release Second-Year Offensive Lineman

The Pittsburgh Steelers are letting a second-year offensive lineman go as they wrap up OTAs.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers have released guard Aidan Williams, whom they originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota-Duluth last year.

The Steelers release offensive lineman Aiden Williams, per source.



Williams signed a reserve/futures deal with the team in January. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 11, 2026

Williams began his college career as a tight end before later moving over to the offensive line.

He logged 54 snaps at left guard during Pittsburgh's first game of the preseason in 2025 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but did not play in either of the team's next two exhibition contests.

Williams was subsequently let go ahead of final roster cuts before re-signing to the Steelers' practice squad after going unclaimed off waivers.

Pittsburgh cut him before Week 1, however, and he was a free agent from that point forward until the Carolina Panthers signed him to their practice squad on October 1.

Carolina then released Williams less than a week later, and he wouldn't ink a deal with another organization for the remainder of his rookie campaign.

The Steelers brought him back into the fold on a reserve/futures contract in January, but Williams won't be on the roster heading into training camp.

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