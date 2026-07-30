Will Howard Addresses Steelers QB Competition

PITTSBURGH -- The quarterback battle remains the leading headline after the second day of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar are all vying for a spot on the 53-man roster when Week 1 begins.

Through the first two days, the competition is far from over for the Steelers. Rudolph currently holds the edge, but Howard was given a huge opportunity to close out the second on-field session. Head coach Mike McCarthy put the young signal-caller in with the second-team offense to close out their two-minute drill.

The drill ended with Howard throwing an interception, but it was a sign that the competition is just heating up. For Howard, competing is just the nature of playing quarterback in the NFL. And he's bringing that same mentality as he tries to edge out Allar and Rudolph.

"You're always competing," he explained after a recent training camp session. "Especially in this league, you're always competing to keep your job, to get on the field. Every opportunity you get, you have to maximize.... At the end of the day we have a great room and we enjoy spending time together. It's not a toxic competition or anything. It's all out of love. We're all trying to make the Pittsburgh Steelers better and make each other better."

Where Howard Sits in QB Competition

Howard's place on the depth chart remains the same. Rudolph was once again the second quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers, but Howard put together a better showing on day two. He looked poised and confident, even in limited reps.

It's a great thing to see, but it doesn't change his status on the team. Unless Rudolph struggles, Howard's chances of becoming the backup and even making the roster feel slim.

Jul 29, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) throws a pass during a practice session at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Howard Has to Do to Win Competition

The first thing Howard has to do is eliminate mistakes. It's a shame, because training camp is the time to fail and recover. Howard does not have that luxury, unfortunately. He has to be picture-perfect on every snap and opportunity he gets. Otherwise, he will be a cut candidate over the next few weeks.

That being said, Howard has the confidence and skill to show up and prove the coaching staff wrong. He had some shining moments on day two of camp, and if he can quickly start stacking good performances, it will change his standing in Pittsburgh.

That's on him to figure out, though, as Howard keeps on competing at St. Vincent's College.

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